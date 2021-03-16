The family is deported for food coupon fraud

The charge related to four separate cases between April 8 and 24 when Santos received $ 400 food stamps from the Queenstown Lakes County Council (QLDC) welfare package. Photo / Folder

A Cromwell family has been ordered to return to the Philippines after the father used fake addresses to claim food stamps issued by Queenstown during the Level 4 blockade.

The Santos family Jeffrey Pinlac Santos, 31, wife Marjorie Aguilar Santos, 27, and their 7-year-old son were notified of responsibility for the October 9 eviction, which the family appealed on humanitarian grounds.

This followed Santos, a builder who was in New Zealand on a sponsored work visa, was convicted on Sept. 17 of using a cash advantage document and ordered to pay $ 1,600 in damages and perform community work for 150 hours.

The fee was linked to four separate cases between April 8 and 24 when Santos received $ 400 food stamps from the Queenstown Lakes County Council (QLDC) welfare package, which was made available to people who did not qualify for government subsidies.

The scheme was supposed to be single and to qualify, an applicant had to live in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Santos first applied to the council on April 8 and filled out the online form using his Cromwell address.

He was subsequently told he was not eligible, as he did not live in the Queenstown Lakes District, and was instructed to apply to the Otago County Central Council (CODC) welfare assistance scheme.

He filled out the online form on April 9 and then received a $ 150 food stamp from CODC.

The same day, he again applied to the QLDC, listing his home address as Queenstown.

QLDC gave him a $ 400 voucher for New World Wakatipu.

During alarm level 4 blocking, and in violation of it, he traveled to redeem it.

On April 16, he used another fake address to reapply online.

When asked “did you fill out the form before?”, Santos replied “no”.

He then took a second $ 400 coupon and again broke the lock to redeem it.

He would follow the same pattern on April 22 and 23, again getting coupons and again breaking the travel restrictions of blocking to use them.

In total, Santos received $ 1,600 from QLDC for which he was not eligible.

During sentencing in Alexandra District Court, Judge Jim Large described his offense as “highly contemptible.”

A decision by the Immigration and Defense Tribunal dated March 2 said Santos told the court he deeply regretted the violation.

His income was halved during the blockade and he was desperate to provide for his family, the ruling said.

“The complainant submits that the deportation will put an end to the family’s dream of living in New Zealand and that they will return to a very precarious, deprived and endangered health life in the Philippines.

“They notice that Covid-19 is raging there, employment in their region is virtually impossible to secure and the social structure is being resolved,” the ruling said.

The tribunal’s presiding judge, Judge Peter Spiller, said the court was not satisfied “the extraordinary circumstances of a humanitarian nature as to the legal test” had been met by the Santos family but allowed their deportation to be delayed by three months in light of travel restrictions. international and in the interest of their son.