



* SSEC 0.24%, CSI300 0.3%, HSI 0.62% * Consumer firms withdraw after Monday falls * Rising inflation, stimulus pull continues to weigh SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) – Shares of the blue chip rose on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous session as key stocks and financial stocks rose, but continuing concerns over the tightening of limited profit policies. ** At noon break, the CSI300 blue chinas index rose 0.3% after falling more than 2% on Monday. It is down almost 15% from a February 18 high. ** The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.24% to 3,428.08 points. ** Profits were driven by the consumer goods sector, which increased 1.47% after falling 3.8% in the previous session. ** The financial sector grew by 0.56%, real estate firms gained 1.77% and the healthcare sub-index increased by 0.52%. ** But with expectations of rising inflation and the gradual removal of pandemic-era stimuli, investors see little room for significant market growth. ** We are in this vortex … a vacuum of every catalyst that actually means everything directed or sentimental in the market, said Andy Maynard, chief of capital at Renaissance China in Hong Kong. Without a catalyst … they were not going anywhere. In fact, I would just go below. ** Chinese H shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.54% to 11,316.23, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.62% to 29.012.96. ** Shenzhen smallest index rose 0.49%, initial ChiNext Composite board index was higher by 0.59% and Shanghai technology-focused STAR50 index was 0.38%. ** Around the region, the former Japan MSCIs stock index was stronger at 0.68% while the Japan Nikkei index rose 0.54%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4973 per US dollar, 0.05% stronger than the previous close of 6.5006. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 1.3% and the CSI300 has fallen 3.1%, while the Chinas H stock index in Hong Kong has risen 5.4%. Shanghai reserves have fallen 2.31% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

