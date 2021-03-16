Florida remains # 1 in the U.S. News and World Higher Education Report rankings





Tallahassee, Fla. US News & World Report has once again named Florida the highest state in the country for higher education. The higher education system in Florida has maintained a high ranking for the past five years. This achievement can be attributed to the collective commitment of our elected leaders, the Board of Governors and state universities for student success and affordability. “I’m excited about this news as our public universities have given the student strategic priority, increasing quality and reducing costs,” said Syd Kitson, chairman of the Board of Governors, who oversees the State University System. “Our students are achieving a higher quality of education, they are graduating faster and they are doing so at the levels of education that are the second lowest in the country. This ranking is an acknowledgment that Florida is doing the right thing and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum. ” Metrics considered by US News & World Report include the time it takes students to complete two two- and four-year college programs, the cost of tuition and fees within the state, and the debt burden borne by graduates. Florida improved to three of the five metrics in the latest rankings, including the four-year graduation rate, average debt and tuition and fees. The State University system recently announced a 10 percent five-year increase in graduation levels as well as a 31% year-over-year decrease in the cost per student for a bachelor’s degree. Because of support from elected leaders and cost-cutting initiatives, the average State University System student pays $ 5,990 for a bachelor’s degree once financial aid is included. “This recognition affirms the incredible collaboration between our universities, our System, and Governor DeSantis and our State Legislature, to keep Florida students first in everything we do,” said Marshall M. Criser, III, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Florida State University. Accountability is the key to the System’s continued growth in productivity and reputation, and state investments in performance financing have provided the tools needed for this ranking. Last fall, the Board of Governors added a homepage panel that provides a transparent way for all stakeholders to monitor the performance of our System in these priority metrics. ### Facts about the Florida State University System and the Board of Governors The Florida State University system is a constitutional body led by a 17-member Board of Governors. The system has 12 universities and more than 420,000 students, making it the second largest public university system in the country. Responsibilities include defining the distinctive mission of each institution and managing the coordination and functioning of the System. The Board appoints a Chancellor who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the System. For more, visit flbog.edu or follow us further Facebook AND Tweet.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos