The Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain operations in 2 years





JEDDAH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s bold strategy to use tourism as an engine for economic change and increase the growth of an initiative it has been launched to raise the profile of private enterprises in the sector. The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) set up Tourism Shapers to promote the development of local trade partners in the private tourism sector. The initiative comes at a time when the Kingdom is developing its destination offer for local, regional and international tourists. Last June, Saudi Arabia injected $ 4 billion into the tourism sector through the Tourism Development Fund to provide investment opportunities for tourism businesses. Across the UK, we are seeing different types of small and medium-sized businesses transforming their work patterns and offering so that tourism is at the heart of their core product, said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO authorities. Businesses have begun to think differently about the future, recognizing the tremendous growth opportunities within the tourism sector and how they need to adapt, evolve and innovate to meet their client’s needs. Tourism Shapers aims not only to support the growth of the tourism ecosystem, but also to inspire small and medium-sized businesses to recognize opportunities within the industry. accelerating FACTS The initiative started with a series of webinars, the first of which was held in February. The next webinar, which focuses on pricing strategy for tourism businesses, will air on March 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm KAS time via the Shapers Tourism website www.tourismshapers.com. Hessa Alajaji, who started Maalim, a premium travel agency that organizes Kingdom tourism for Saudis and tourists, said: Arabia. An ardent traveler, she founded her agency roughly two years ago to promote philanthropy by encouraging local Saudi culture. There is a lot of potential in the Kingdoms tourism sector, its growth and an untapped market that is ripe for investment, she said. There is so much to see and so much to do, discovering our regions through the help of local tour agencies will provide visitors with an amazing experience. Businesses are recognizing tremendous growth opportunities within the tourism sector. Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA The future of tourism depends on building partnerships at all levels, Hamidaddin said. Shapers Tourism is just an initiative through which STA is sharing ideas and knowledge that will help empower our partners to earn their share of visits. The initiative is developing a series of webinars, the first of which was in February, with sessions focusing on a variety of topics to equip the audience with best practices, core knowledge and information to keep them informed on the evolution of industries of tourism. Among those who attended the first session were Aya Sadder, travel expert and founder of business creator Why Bolt, Noor Nugali, assistant editor-in-chief of Arab News, and Abdulrahman Bakhsh, private sector partnership directors at STA. Sadder, who was the keynote speaker, shed light on how businesses need to be more agile during uncertain times. The future of the industry will focus on building more resilient communities and businesses through innovation, effective partnerships and a willingness to embrace digitalisation, Sadder said. The next webinar, which focuses on pricing strategy for tourism businesses, will air on March 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm KAS time via the Shapers of Tourism website www.tourismshapers.com

