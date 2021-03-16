Protesters in London arrested in demonstration over police powers and vigilance of Sarah Everard





Protests continued in the UK on Monday over gender-based violence and police after the alleged murder of Sarah Everard. The arrests came as hundreds of people in London protested outside police headquarters, parliament and the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons, according to reports. Many gathered to oppose the passage of a new police bill just days after officers were criticized for using excessive force on an Everard vigil, where critics say the images showed police “administering” aggressively and coming handcuffs for mourning. Metropolitan police chief refuses to resign after violent clashes in SARAH EVERARD VIGIL Opponents said the law would impose harsh penalties on violators and give police more power to curb nonviolent protests, according to the Guardian. “We have been here for two reasons. One is to stand up against male violence, be it the hand of the state, partners or institutions. We are here to honor the lives of women who have been killed by men. And we are here to resist,” he said. Labor MP Nadia Whittome. Protesters on Monday held signs reading, “Educate your children” and “End violence against women.” They blocked Westminster Bridge twice and stood in front of a police line outside New Scotland Yard, according to the news website. The songs heard at the demonstration included, “united sisters will never be defeated,” “all cops are bastards,” and “who protects us from you?” Police ordered protesters to go home and said Guardian was a witness to several people being arrested for violating coronavirus rules. The protest on Monday lasted for several hours and did not include the same police tactics used during Saturday vigil, reports said. The political focus has shifted to the London Metropolitan Police in recent days following vigilance, which police said had violated COVID-19 blocking rules, according to Reuters. LONDON POLICE CRITICALLY CRITICIZED WITH SARAH OTHER OLD; KATE MIDDLETON VISIT THE EARLY HOURS Cressida Dick, head of the Metropolitan Police, told Sky News that she would not leave her post, and that the circumstances surrounding Everard’s death have inspired her to move on. Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set off on a 50-minute walk from a friend’s house in south London around 9pm on March 3rd. She never succeeded. On Friday, police confirmed that a body found hidden in the woods 50 miles southeast of the city is hers. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION London police on Tuesday arrested a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Forces as a suspect in the case. On Friday, police charged the officer, Constable Wayne Couzens, with kidnapping and murder. Couzens, 48, will appear in court Tuesday. The murder has aroused international attention and raised awareness of violence against women and the dangers they sometimes face in daily activities such as walking the streets at night.

