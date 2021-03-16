International Service Partner Corporation with TAPS





Our Dignity Remembrance Fellows are committed to supporting military families in our communities and to properly honor their sacrifices and service to our country. Tweet this Bonnie Carroll, The Founder and President of TAPS, added, “TAPS is honored to be working with SCI to support our military survivors. The entire organization has shown their commitment to honoring the lives of those who have served and died for the freedoms of our country caring for the families they loved and left behind “. SCI and Dignity Memorial’s commitment to honoring those serving includes several programs and initiatives, including: The Dignity Veterans Funeral Program commemorating Dignity, established in 2000, provides honorable and dignified burials for the qualification of homeless or poor veterans.

Affinity partnerships with several veterans’ organizations offer discounted packages for arrangements.

We Honor Veterans, a program committed to working with local hostels and community organizations, meets the unique needs of American veterans and their families. Since 1994, TAPS has provided ongoing support and hope through a national network of peer support, grief counseling services and support groups, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS also offers a variety of programs for survivors around the world, as well as resources for grief professionals to better serve the military and veteran communities. About the Dignity Memorial The Dignity Memorial Network with more than 2,000 burial, cremation and cemetery service providers is North American the most trusted source for funeral and memorial services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unparalleled combination of products and locations that serve families with care, integrity, respect and service excellence to celebrate every life like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com. About Service International Corporation Service International Corporation (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North American leading provider of death care products and services. IN 31 December 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combined locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our business, we represent the Dignity Memorial brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, attentive service and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, “Service Corporation International” and “SCI” ​​refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliates. About TAPS: The Tragedy for Survivors Aid Program (TAPS) is the national organization that provides compassionate care for the families of fallen military heroes in America and has provided support to more than 100,000 surviving members of our fallen military and to their caregivers since 1994. TAPS offers peer-to-peer emotional support, sources of grief and trauma, seminars and grief trauma for adults, good grief camps for children, case work assistance, community-based care links , online and personal support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for anyone affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information, go to www.taps.orgor or call the TAPS toll-free resource and information helpline at 1,800,959.TAPS (8277). Contact: SCI Media Line, 713-525-5235

[email protected] SOURCE Service International Corporation Similar links http://www.sci-corp.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos