You need to review the 50% booking limit: Rajasthan

There is a need to reconsider the 50% booking limit, an official statement from the Rajasthan government said after a cabinet meeting at the residence of Prime Minister Ashok Gehlots on Monday evening.

Last week, the Supreme Court sought the opinion of states whether they were in favor of extending the caste-based reservation beyond the 50 percent ceiling set by it in a 1992 nine-judge court ruling, popularly known as the Indra Sawhney case. .

At the meeting, the state cabinet discussed the approach required by all states during the hearing of the petition under consideration of a reservation limit of 50% by the Supreme Court and more than 50% reservation only in specific circumstances. The Cabinet expressed its view that in the 1992 Indira Sawhney case, there is a need to review the 50% limit decision on booking, read the statement.

The statement added, Also, after the 102nd constitutional amendment, the legislative power of states has decreased. The Cabinet approved the submission of this effect of the state government to the Supreme Court.

Over the years, some states such as Maharashtra Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Chhattisgarh have exceeded the 50% booking limit and are under challenge in the high court.

Indira Sawhney trial had specifically said 50% would be okay and only in “emergency situation can it be calm.