International Heights Names Streetball Superstar Adrian Walton Director of Communications





ST PORTI LUCIE, Fla., March 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: “ALTD”) announced the street superstar. Adrian Walton has been appointed its Director of Communications. Walton has begun work with the President and Chief Communications Officer of ALTD Greg Anthony to create charitable sponsorships for inner-city youth to attend the new High School Basketball Academy, scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2021. Walton is also exploring other charitable programs that make changes to inclusion of the Company. Adrian Walton (aka Whole Lotta Game, aka A Butta, aka Hollywood A), is best known as one of the greatest streetball players of all time, winning 5 championships out of 6 championship game appearances at the Rucker Park EBC Tournament celebrities in Harlem. He is currently hosting the highly acclaimed “Streets First” podcast and has a guest list for next year featuring DJ Khaled, Carmelo Anthony, Teresa Weatherspoon, Montel Williams, and Stephon Marbury. Walton is set to do an in-depth interview Wednesday in the morning on iheart Radio ‘s newly launched A-LT-Defo show with Jeff DeForrest discussing a host of new ALTD initiatives and its leadership role in providing assistance and hope to the next generation of underprivileged students / athletes. “We believe Adrian is a perfect fit for this position and for our Company as a whole,” said the CEO of ALTD Greg Breunich (or Greg Anthony) “I could not ask for a higher level of positive energy and commitment, as well as an abundance of close connections across sports and entertainment. There are so many ways he can contribute to our Company and direct our efforts to “Community involvement is a powerful place to start, but it ‘s just scratching the surface.” Adrian Walton concluded, “I feel really blessed to have been given this kind of opportunity with a company of this size. There is so much emotion and so much incredible noise around ALTD and I intend to take our message across the country, bringing light to people who need it most.I will do everything I can to help ALTD help some of the great charities out there that affect so much of our lives.Many appreciation to Gregs A and B, Bob, Lesley and the whole team ALTD and can we all work together to take the height to new untold heights “. PR HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LARTS

ALTD offers its clients custom-built simulated height rooms and position-specific protocols, which include an NFL franchise, University of Tulane, and Woodway, a leading manufacturer of high treadmills. The ALTD team of renowned sports scientists represents some of the world’s most accomplished in formulating and executing extreme training techniques. ALTD Chambers has contributed to documented performance improvements for its customers, including breaking a world record of cycling in Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to buy Breunich Holdings, Inc. Greg Breunich currently serves as CEO for both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. For more information about ALTD, visit altdint.com. Harbor Secure Statement This press release contains some “forward-looking statements”, as defined in United States Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act 1995, which includes risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company’s previous registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this notice. for the press. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether from new information, future events or otherwise. Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 (o 561-908-1683 (c; [email protected]. SOURCE Altitude International

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos