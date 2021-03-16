Chinese ‘polar bear hotel’ opens for full bookings, reviews





(CNN) A hotel that bills itself as the “first polar bear hotel” in the world has opened China Heilongjiang province far northeast, attracting both guests and criticism for its central feature: the living polar bear. The Polar Bear Hotel, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in Heilongjiang’s capital and largest city, Harbin, opened its doors on Friday with the promise of watching the polar bear 24 hours a day from all 21 guest rooms. “Whether you are eating, playing or sleeping, polar bears will keep you company,” Harbin Polarland’s official WeChat account said in a March 11 post. Photos and videos from Chinese state media showed people watching two polar bears in an indoor enclosure containing artificial ice and small water pools. Yang Liu, a spokesman for Harbin Polarland, told Reuters that the inner zone is only part of the bears’ total enclosure and that they are left out when temperatures and air quality allow. She said interest in staying at the hotel, where rooms ranged from 1,888 to 2,288 yuan ($ 290.10 to $ 351.56) per night, was “very high”, adding that it was fully booked over a period of time. prove. People take pictures of a polar bear inside an enclosure at a newly opened hotel in Harbin. STR / AFP / Getty Images Conservatives criticized the hotel. “Polar bears belong to the Arctic, not to zoos or glass boxes in aquariums – and certainly not to hotels,” Jason Baker, senior vice president at the animal rights group PETA, told. “The polar bear is active for up to 18 hours a day in the wild, moving within the boundaries of homes that can stretch for thousands of miles, where they enjoy real life.” In 2016, a shopping mall in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou withdrew its global condemnation after videos of a polar bear, Pizza, lying sideways in a glass-walled enclosure were shown. Harbin Polarland, founded in late 2005, calls itself the world’s first polar amusement park of performing arts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos