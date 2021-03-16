The silver lining of the 2020s was global engagement and involvement

When life science organizations suddenly moved personal meetings and events to virtual environments in early 2020, demand increased for compatible virtual engagement platforms capable of effectively connecting life science teams and their stakeholders. interest. What suddenly became mandatory brought with it a high-value side effect: a new ability and eagerness to expand virtual conference tables to include advisors from around the world.

The explanation for this is simple when anyone, anywhere can attend a meeting, life science teams can include KOL from any part of the globe, including those who are very busy, do not prefer to travel, tend stay calm face to face settings, or rising stars that may not be included in a limited budget guest list.

Beyond simply involving new voices, life sciences teams are building value by incorporating global perspectives. Here are some of the key things we have learned about what is possible with a more global perspective.

Diverse views bring volume, value and variety

A pharmaceutical developer recently opened a mental illness advisory board for academic researchers, along with the regular panel of practicing psychiatrists. Partly because of the natural familiarity of academics with asynchronous learning platforms, the conversation exploded positively. The research-based perspective produced a richer discussion than anticipated, with higher-than-usual levels of response, and numerous references to current research and publications.

Personal settings do not always produce this result because team leaders are limited in how much or what kind of experts they can include in face-to-face meetings. Based on logistics and budgets, personal meetings involve fewer views, even with the risk of losing valuable inputs.

Focus on results, not logistics

Many life science innovators have learned that instead of asking as many people as they can to afford to invite to an advisory board or other virtual engagement, they may instead ask how many people they are needs to give an overview, to meet the goals and to get a complete overview of their program.

Teams that are relieved of logistical constraints experience significant changes in the type of knowledge they receive. Think about the last time you tried to get a consensus on that movie to air if it’s a solo night, you only have one thought to fight for. But you also get only from your knowledge of what is available or can be interesting to see. When the whole family is involved, you will get different opinions and many suggestions that you would not have thought of yourself.

The same goes for gaining knowledge of proposed clinical trial protocols or patient education materials. When you are relieved of the burden of logistics like hotel contracts, travel availability and quiet budgets, you open the door to a host of new knowledge and a new vision of what is possible for your project.

Moves at the speed of information

The pace of work in life science companies across job functions, regions and business lines is accelerating. If artificial intelligence and machine learning are shortening the timelines for drug development in the laboratory, how can other teams accelerate to achieve that pace?

Dexterous organizations with ready, skilled virtual engagement champions have cut logistics bureaucracy to achieve some tremendous efficiency benefits: They have completed key planning for advisory boards in four weeks instead of four months. They have been cut short by nearly a year from developing rare disease guidelines with stakeholders in more than two dozen countries. And when new scientific information or clinical data is available, they can collect contracted KOLs within days instead of months, accelerating the pace at which relevant information can impact critical projects.

Take the global view

With patient focus seemingly a top priority in the life science industry, clinical teams need a way to reach patients practically at a time and efficiently, overcoming communication challenges across all global regions. Adding more data points to sample sizes can transform what medical jobs, clinical or commercial teams believe are true, and positively impact patient outcomes. While it may seem counterintuitive, virtual engagement can actually be felt more human because all the people who participate are on the same basis. In a virtual environment, especially when queries are private or identities are blinded, all inputs are perceived to have equal value.

When virtual engagements are well-planned, deliberately designed and inclusive, they generate the highest quality knowledge. And while Covid-19 temporarily halted our ability to interact face-to-face, it also ushered in an era of global collaboration and the ability for life science teams to make decisions based on an expanded perspective.

Photo: metamorworks, Getty Images