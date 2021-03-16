International
Case of land fraud Amaravati | Fresh FIR against Chandrababu Naidu; The TDP denies the allegations
TDP launches counterattack, says YSR family had been enjoying 700 hectares of designated land in Idupulapaya for decades
Former Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reached a new set of problems in connection with the Amravati Land Fraud allegation, as AP CID has set up new FIRs against him and one of his former ministers P. Narayana, giving it a new twist.
The new cases were reserved based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, under various sections such as Section 120 B (conspiracy) and IPC Sections 166, 167 and 217, read with the Law on Prohibition of Land Alienation Established 1977 and the SC / ST Law on the Prevention of Cruelty.
However, the TDP has denied any wrongdoing by the former prime minister and instead accused the previous YS Rajasekhara Reddy government of favoritism.
Read also: Illegal land acquisition Amaravati: no coercive action, AP informs SC
The former CM was asked to appear in person on March 23, at 11 a.m., at the CID Regional office in Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada.
According to a senior officer from the AP CID, the new angle of the case is essentially about some procedural irregularities and decisions taken to take land and set compensation for the capital, when Mr Naidu was CM and also Chairman of the AP Capital Development Region Authority.
In this case, AP CID is investigating various alleged irregularities in the alienation of certain lands.
According to CID sources, certain lands are essentially government land and they are allocated to the poor, so that they can support themselves by reaping the benefits of the land in any way possible such as agriculture. They cannot be sold or transferred and the government has the right to take it back at any time, and also to arrange for the designator after following a standard proposal involving approval by the Cabinet.
One of the main charges against Mr. Naidu concerns the alienation of about 500 hectares of designated land, which was part of the 30,000 hectares of land identified or annexed to the capital.
According to the AP CID investigation, 500 hectares (approximately) of allotted land was purchased by various persons and the AP Government had passed an exemption CC once allowing the alienation of non-assignors, which qualifies the beneficiary for Mr. compensation. Naidus scheme of 1,450-1,500 square yards of developed commercial and residential plots for each hectare submitted.
Sources say the Cabinet approval was reportedly not given before the GO passed and this is seen as a violation.
The TDP denies the allegations
After the move of the CIDs to raise the FIR agaist Mr. Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched an offensive against the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) and YS Prime Minister Yagan Mohan Reddy claiming that the YSR family is known for enjoying certain lands for decades.
Former combined Prime Minister Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy had diluted the Prohibited Land Act through ordinance in 2007 only to benefit his close associates, the TDP claimed.
TDP State President Andhra Pradesh K. Atchannaidu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the YSR family had been enjoying 700 hectares of allotted land in Idupulapaya for decades.
As the matter came to light, YS Rajasekhara Reddy announced in the Assembly that he was returning 610 acres, but later changed his mind that he was returning only 300 acres. Mr. Jagan built a house on certain lands and forcibly took the certain lands of hundreds of people, he said.
Mr Atchannaidu claimed the notices were issued to TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu out of pure revenge. The (previous) TDP government offered the same land allotment package to farmers on a par with jareebu farmers. Seeing a political mileage, the ruling YSRCP was using contempt and false propaganda.
As the police filed a case under the SC, the ST Cruelty Act based on the complaint filed by YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, which is not a SC or ST, he asked. Meanwhile, party sources said a decision on the courts approached has not yet been made.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]