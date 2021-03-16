FEMA mobilized to deal with child migrants – National and International News – MON 15Mar2021





FEMA was mobilized to deal with child migrants. Damages push for “big”, “green” infrastructure bill. Myanmar protesters infuriate Chinese factories. More countries stop hitting in AZ. NATIONAL NEWS The White House mobilizes FEMA to help raise migrant children The Department of Homeland Security is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support a 90-day push to process and house an increase in unaccompanied juveniles arriving at the border. The administration recently received harsh criticism for reopening a controversial Trump-era private facility in Texas to temporarily house children. The White House defended the move, saying COVID restrictions had caused a lack of adequate housing. Over the weekend, DHS announced that it was working towards the movement of children from U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Department of Health and Human Services. Working with FEMA, HHS will place children “with a family member or sponsor pending their immigration trial”. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Democrats begin work on the ‘big’, ‘green’ infrastructure bill Shortly after President Biden signed his administration’s first major COVID stimulus bill, Democrats turned their attention to even more ambitious big money projects. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Congressional Democrats to begin drafting a “large, bold, and transformative infrastructure package” with their Republican counterparts. Pelosi says she hopes to receive bilateral support for the bill. Pelosi recently stressed that the construction of roads and bridges and water supply systems and the rest has always been bipartisan… except when [Republicans] oppose him with a Democratic president, as they did under President Obama. While details are scarce, initial reports indicate the plan will contain about $ 2 trillion in infrastructure costs and tax incentives for transportation, clean energy, education, broadband internet, housing and utilities. The Biden administration has previously published a green list of infrastructure wishes, including a carbon-free energy sector by 2025, updating 4 million buildings, lending 2 million homes, building 1.5 million sustainable homes and installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Pelosi said Friday that the plan would bring work “for every postcode”. The bill, which could come in May, could add another $ 2 trillion to COVID incentive spending. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). , INTERNATIONAL NEWS Myanmar protesters target Chinese-run factories After one of the deadliest weekends yet for protesters since the February 1 military coup, several Chinese-owned factories in Yangon have been set on fire. Some believe the protesters’ are attacking factories to express their anger and China’s refusal to condemn either the military coup or the deadly police violence against the protesters. Pro-Suu Kyi protesters considered it particularly clear when Chinese diplomats in Myanmar took to Twitter to seek protection for their factories and personnel. A rage ensued in the form of 52,000 comments, one of which read Does It Hurt? What about people who die? So far, at least 120 protesters have been killed as Burmese police brutally suppress any anti-military demonstrations. China, as Myanmar’s most important economic partner, has been accused of at least tacit approval of the junta or even its active support. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Ireland and the Netherlands join countries to stop AstraZeneca strikes Last week, the Danish health service decided to stop administering AstraZeneca COVID vaccines for at least 2 weeks to investigate reports of blood clots in recipients. Several other European countries quickly joined Denmark in announcing a pause for the strikes in AZ pending investigation. Norway then reported cases of patients who had received strokes experiencing an abnormally low platelet count, which can cause bruising or bleeding. Currently, there is no evidence that AZ stroke is to blame for these blood factor issues. In Britain, 11 million people have suffered AZ strokes, and only 11 have subsequently developed blood clots. None of these have been proven to be vaccine related. In any major vaccination campaign, scientists expect a certain number of side effects. Since vaccines are less than a year old, no long-term studies have been performed. Experts say that, at this stage of the spread, serious or even medical events after a stroke are not particularly surprising. This is partly because the vaccination campaign started with people who are older or have pre-existing medical conditions. These patients are vulnerable to blood factor issues in any case, regardless of whether or not they receive the vaccine. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: AstraZeneca, child migrants, China, COVID vaccines, DHS, FEMA, HHS, Infrastructure, international news, Burma, Burma Junta, national news, New Albany MS, Mississippi Northeast News, world news

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos