International
Everything you need to know about the vaccine passport, benefits and concerns
New Delhi: While the whole world is shaking from the great upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has been affected, but from all the travel and aviation industry witnessed a great deal of damage. All countries banned travel to curb the spread of the Coronavirus novel. Now almost a year after the launch of Coronavirus worldwide, there has been a relaxation in terms of travel through flights, trains and roads. Reportedly, many countries, agencies and airlines are now planning to make travel easier and more accessible for passengers. If you are planning your next international trip, you will need a COVID-19 Passport or Vaccine Passport. Read also – Unfold and rejuvenate as Stotra Hospitality Begins Sukoon Retreat And Spa in Dakpathar, Uttarakhand
The Covid-19 Passport or Vaccine Passport is a travel permit that will provide details about your vaccines and medical records. Emirates partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and became the first airline to introduce the IATA travel permit. Read also – No reason to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine, says WHO after some countries cut off distribution
What exactly do you think a COVID-19 passport is? Then, read on to find out more. Read also – Vaccine passport: What is it? Why is it necessary for international travel now? All you need to know
What is a COVID-19 passport or vaccine passport?
According to News 18, it is a mobile app that helps travelers manage their trip in accordance with government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information. Helps travelers create a digital passport to verify their pre-trip test or vaccination meets destination requirements. A digital passport will also make it easier for travelers to share their vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.
Simply put, vaccine passports are digital documents that are supposed to prove that individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country. This year, the vaccine passport will become the most important travel document. With international flights and tourism resuming slowly, countries all over the world want to be sure of who they allow. For that purpose, a vaccination and a travel permit authorized by a country of birth becomes a necessity.
Which countries have introduced the COVID-19 passport?
Puffin Island: The Nordic country has become the first country in the world to issue vaccination certificates. According to the updates, all citizens who have received two doses of vaccine are now eligible for a digital certificate.
Denmark: The Ministry of Health and the Elderly in Denmark has said that they are working on a vaccination passport for Danish travelers who are traveling to countries where vaccination becomes mandatory for entry.
Israeli: Israel last month unveiled a Green Passport that allows people who have already been vaccinated to travel and be part of large rallies. The passport is both digital and physical.
Hungary: Among other countries, this Eastern European country is working towards immunity passports, proving that travelers have never contracted a virus or have antibodies in their body.
China: China is the first country to become the first country in Asia Pacific to issue COVID-19 certificates to its citizens, which makes them all determined to travel.
The benefits of the COVID-19 passport?
It is clear that the tourism and aviation industry will benefit from the COVID-19 passport or the Vaccine. The main benefit will come from those related to the tourism and hospitality industry. This includes international air travel, which suffered massively due to the blast. Another key benefit of a vaccine passport is that it will digitize vaccination data across countries. While some countries have begun accepting vaccination evidence to circumvent quarantine rates, a common and universally accepted version of the vaccine passport is still on display.
However, the WHO is not in favor of making the COVID-19 passport mandatory.
Dr Michael Ryan, The WHO chief of emergencies said there are real practical and ethical considerations for countries that consider using vaccine certification as a prerequisite for travel, according to Quint. Ryan said the UN health agency is against such a move as of now. Simply put, vaccination is simply not available worldwide and is certainly not available on a fair basis, the Associated Press quoted Ryan as saying.
