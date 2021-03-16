Oscar-nominated documentary nominees react until big day for international films – Deadline

Shakespeare warned to “beware of the ideas of March”, but the 15th day brought good news for a select group of feature-length documentary filmmakers who won coveted Oscar nominations.

Among them was Pippa Ehrlich, the South African-born director of the Netlix documentary My octopus teacher.

“I was surprised enough to have to jump about a meter and a half in the air,” Ehrlich told Deadline about her reaction to the nomination. When we arrived, she said she still had no feet on the ground. “I am now halfway to returning to Earth. It has been quite an afternoon. ”

It was a similar feeling of joy for Alexander Nanau of Romania, director of Collective, which won nominations for both Documentary Film and Best International Film.

“It was a bit like a football game, everyone was jumping up,” Nanau says seeing the announcement live. “It is the first time a Romanian film has been nominated at all and it has also been nominated twice.”

Collective tells the story of a devastating fire at a Bucharest nightclub in 2014 that took more than a dozen lives initially and then dozens more among burn victims who fell into hospitals for preventable infections. Three of the five nominees for Best Documentary Film, in fact, come from abroad: My octopus teacher was filmed in South Africa while Mole Agent greeted by Chile. Director Maite Alberdi’s entertaining and touching film, which she calls a “documentary noir,” focuses on an amateur octogenous secret agent who hid to investigate conditions in an old people’s home in Chile.

Alberdi says she is happy to see the Documentary Branch expanding its horizons in films across the US coast.

“It’s a sign of how the Academy has really changed in recent years and how they really incorporated foreign voices,” she notes. “They have been more open to other contexts, to other voices, to new styles.”

Ehrlich echoed this thought. “I do not know if it is the establishment of streaming platforms that have made international films more accessible to larger audiences or if it is the fact that the Academy has become more and more international, but it is really wonderful. Obviously, you grow up wanting to become a filmmaker and watch Oscars every year, but living in this small country on top of Africa, so actually feeling like you are part of something like that, is surreal. “

American films were by no means ignored, however. Camp camp, from Netflix and Obama production company Higher Ground, secured a nomination, as did Garrett Bradley time. The latest film focuses on Fox Rich, an African-American woman from Louisiana who spent two decades trying to free her husband from prison after he received a draconian 61-year sentence for armed robbery. He was a first-time offender, but faced the hope of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

timeFox Rich and Rob Richardson



“More than anything I think the nomination is a testament to the power of love and of history itself,” Bradley notes. “The nominations are in their favor a kind of reflection of an expanded cultural consciousness. They reflect what matters to us as a society and I am in solidarity with all the issues that the other four beautiful films I have been honored to be nominated for – we are in it together… I am honored and grateful that Black Love and black joy, but also the real issues behind imprisonment are alongside this and are at the forefront. ”

Nanau said he would spend the night meeting with the subjects of Collective, including fearless journalists who exposed how corrupt medical suppliers and hospital officials watered the disinfectant to save a few euros, a fatal shortcut that allowed infections to flourish in Romanian incinerators.

“Above all for me, this film is truly a tribute to the victims and survivors who had the courage to let us pursue their lives,” Nanau comments. “It really is a victory for freelance journalists, investigators and whistleblowers who are the guardians of society and in our film you can really see that they can have an impact, a positive impact on society.”

The academy has released some details on the composition of the ceremony, in addition to saying it will take place in two locations: Union Station in downtown LA and Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

“This is great news that has an opportunity for a personal element,” says James Reed, who along with Ehrlich directed My octopus teacher. “Selfishly, that would be amazing for me. “But who knows.”

timeBradley predicts a great Oscars event, no matter how he joins in the end.

“I know that no matter what it will be an evening of celebration and collective warmth and togetherness in whatever capacity we will be able to manage,” she says, “in whatever capacity we can.”