SC petition on Qur’an causes storm: UPs Waseem Rizvi says 26 verses are not part of the original holy book | Lucknow news







The petition says that these verses promote terrorism, violence, jihad and were not part of the original Qur’an but introduced at a later stage.

LUKNI: The former head of the Central Board of the UP Shia Waqf, Waseem Rizvis petition to the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Qur'an has caused a storm.The petition says that these verses promote terrorism, violence, jihad and were not part of the original Qur'an but introduced at a later stage.These verses were added to the Qur'an, by the first three Caliphs, to help spread Islam from the war, according to former Board Chairman Shia Waqf in his prayer, according to reports. Rizvi wrote in the petition that after Muhammad, the first caliphs Hazrat Abu Bakr, the second caliphs Hazrat Umar and the third namely Hazrat Usman released the Qur'an as a book, based on the oral sermon of Mohammad Sahab. This was passed down from generation to generation. Regarding the Qur'an as the holy book of Allah that holds the truth of the Gospel, Shiite and Sunni clerics have said that not a single word has been altered or interfered with in the original Qur'an in the last 1400 years. And that not even the slightest punctuation mark can ever be changed in the book which Allah has guaranteed heavenly protection.

Among many others, the general secretary of the Personal Legal Board of Muslims in India, Maulana Wali Rahmani, also slammed Rizvi and called his prayer a “publicity stunt.”

“The issue does not affect a sect of Muslims, but all Muslims around the world be they Shiites, Sunnis, Bohras, Barelvis, Deobandis or Ahle Hadid. None of any of the schools of Islamic thought can say that the Qur’an we have is not “No original, but it has been manipulated. No Muslim believes this and Rizvi is notorious for creating divisions among Muslim communities,” he said.

Rahmani also said that the AIMPLB legal team is following the case from the beginning and will challenge it through the appropriate legal channel. The Secretary-General of the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, not only condemned Rizvi’s statements, but also staged a scene outside the Lucknow Imambara on Sunday in defense of the Qur’an calling for unity – Tahaffuz- e-Quran.

In the joint Shia-Sunni phase, the clerics said that some of the verses that Rizvi has opposed are more ‘situational’ and not applicable by all and that patience, unity, friendship between different people and tolerance are the main messages of book They also said that the Qur’an categorically says that killing even one person is equal to killing all of humanity and is not permissible.

Rizvi however has said that he does not contradict the whole Qur’an but part of it. “The Qur’an by Hazrat Ali (the first Shiite Imam) was not accepted by the first three Caliphs and it is this Qur’an that will be present on the Day of Judgment. These 26 verses feed terrorism and must be removed,” he said.

This quarrel has brought threats to Rizvi where some angry Muslims have kept a gift in their head. Rizvi, on the other hand, has found support among non-Muslims.

“Allah has taken responsibility for his Holy Book and has said that not a single letter or punctuation in it will change until the Qayamat. Who is Rizvi then to make such high claims? His petition should not be exercised, “Strict legal action should be taken against him and the government arrested him for disturbing the peace,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali, head of the Islamic Center of India.

