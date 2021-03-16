Woman Zim based in London Fakes Hubby Death, 400k Insurance Claim Claims





London City Police A woman from London has been convicted after trying to defraud her insurer through a fraudulent 397,153 life insurance claim. Thuile Bhebhe, 51, reported that her husband had died in Zimbabwe in August 2016, presenting false documents to her insurer, Aviva, in order to substantiate her claim. Discrepancies in the documents submitted by Ms. Bhebhe raised suspicions of insurance companies, leading them to conduct further investigations into the matter. Simple checks quickly revealed that her husband was alive and well, and was actually working his shift as a nurse at a London hospital the day he allegedly died thousands of miles away. Mrs. Bhebhe by Hayes End Road, Hayes, was sentenced in London Home Court on 15 March 2021, to two years suspended imprisonment for two years and 100 hours of community service, on a Twenty-Five Day Request Act. She had previously pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court in the City of London in November 2018. The London City Police Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), which led the investigation, first became aware of Ms Bhebhes fraud after a referral from Aviva. Military Detective James Rafic, of the London City Department of Insurance Fraud Enforcement, said: Ms. Bhebhe tried to exploit Aviva and steal nearly 400,000 by shamelessly claiming her husband had died. Although she has shown remorse, these deceptive acts have tarnished her years of laudable work as an NHS nurse for both her and her husband. Thanks to Aviva’s diligence during the initial review of the claim and their prompt action to refer her to the IFED for further investigation, Ms. In August 2016, Ms. Bhebhe contacted Aviva to file a claim on the life insurance policy she shared with her husband, stating that he had died in Zimbabwe a few weeks earlier. Evidence of his death was presented by Mrs. Bhebhe, including a death certificate from a Zimbabwean hospital declaring a pulmonary embolism as the cause of death, along with an application form for a post-mortem examination, which was registered by her husband’s cousin in Zimbabwe shortly after his. During an interview conducted at her home on behalf of Aviva, Ms. Bhebhe stood by her fabricated story, even claiming that she had attended her husbands’ funeral. Meanwhile, data obtained by the NHS revealed that the man had worked a long shift at Charing Cross Hospital on the alleged date of his death in Zimbabwe. IFED officers executed a search warrant at Bhebhe’s address, revealing some documents related to the claim, such as a copy of the fake death certificate presented to Aviva. Ms. Bhebhe was later interviewed at a nearby police station, where she fully admitted to the fraud violations. Jacqueline Kerwood, Individual Defense Claims Management Manager at Aviva, said: This was a particularly courageous act of dishonesty by Mrs. Bhebhe in an attempt to claim nearly 400,000 by falsely claiming the death of her husbands. Fortunately, he was quickly discovered by our expert investigators and were delighted to see justice established. This is also very good news for our genuine customers, who ultimately bear the cost of fraud through their premiums. In this case however, Ms. Bhebhe which will pay the cost for its crime.







