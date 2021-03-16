Non-invasive skin swab tests can quickly detect Covid-19: Lancet study







Researchers at the University of Surrey in the UK noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for testing – for diagnosis and prognosis – as well as for investigating the impact of the disease on host metabolism.

Sampling sebum – an oily, waxy substance produced by the body’s sebaceous glands – has the potential to support both needs by seeing what the virus does to us, rather than looking for the virus itself, they said.

The most widely used approach to testing for Covid-19 requires a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which involves taking a tampon of the back of the throat and away from the nose.

The researchers collected sebum samples from 67 hospitalized patients – 30 who tested positive for Covid-19 and 37 who tested positive.

Samples were collected by gently rubbing an area of ​​sebum-rich skin such as the face, neck or back.

The team analyzed the samples using mass spectrometry of liquid chromatography and a statistical modeling technique to distinguish between positive and negative Covid-19 samples.

The researchers, including those from the Universities of Manchester and Leicester, found that patients with a positive Covid-19 test had lower levels of lipids – or dyslipidemia – than their counterparts with a negative test.

They noted that the accuracy of the findings increased further when the medication and additional health conditions were checked.

“Our study suggests that we may be able to use non – invasive tools to test diseases such as Covid-19 in the future – a development which I’m sure will be welcomed by all,” said Melanie Bailey. co-author of the study from the University of Surrey.

Matt Spick, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey noted that Covid-19 impairs many areas of metabolism.

“In this work, we show that skin lipidoma may be added to the list, which may have implications for skin barrier function, as well as be a detectable symptom of the disease itself,” Spick said.

Investigating new methods of diagnosing and monitoring a new disease like Covid-19 that has had such a devastating effect on the world is vital, according to George Evetts, Consultant in Anesthesia & Intensive Care Medicine at Frimley Park Hospital.

