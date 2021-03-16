Coup in Myanmar: Why people are protesting and the army is killing peaceful protesters

At least 138 people, including children, have been killed since the coup, according to the United Nations Office for Human Rights. And more than 2,100 – including journalists, protesters, activists, government officials, trade unionists, writers, students and civilians – have been arrested, often in night raids, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP). Although activists set both of these figures as higher.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

Why did the Myanmar army take power?

The military justified its takeover by claiming widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 general election, which gave Suu Kyi’s party another overwhelming victory.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) came out extremely weak in the poll, expecting hopes among some of its military supporters that it could take power democratically – or at least elect the next president. The military later claimed – without providing evidence – that there were more than 10.5 million cases of “potential fraud, such as non-existent voters” and called on the election commission to publish the final poll data.

The commission rejected those allegations of voter fraud.

It was only the second democratic vote since the previous junta launched a series of reforms in 2011, after half a century of brutal military rule that plunged Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, into poverty and isolation.

Analysts say the takeover had less to do with electoral irregularities and more with the military wanting to remain in control of the country, which would see another five years of reform under a second term of the NLD and Suu Kyi.

Why are you protesting Myanmar?

Stirring up the previous decade of reforms, which have seen political and economic liberalization and a transition to a hybrid democracy, would be undone, millions of people of all ages and social backgrounds have taken to the streets every day across the country.

Protesters are demanding the return of military power to civilian control and are being held fully accountable and are calling for the release of Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders. Numerous Myanmar ethnic minority groups, which have long fought for greater autonomy for their lands, are also demanding that the constitution written by the 2008 military be removed and a federal democracy established.

Demonstrations, especially those occupying positions on the front lines behind barricades, are dominated by young people who have grown up with a level of democracy and political and economic freedoms that their parents or grandparents did not have, which they are unwilling to give up.

Meanwhile, a civil disobedience movement has seen thousands of white-collar workers, from doctors, bankers and lawyers to teachers, engineers and factory workers, quit their jobs as a form of resistance against the coup.

The strikes have disrupted healthcare, banking, railways and administration, among others. Local media Reported Myanmar border striking truck drivers, customs and bank agents and port workers have led to a stalemate in international trade through Yangon ports.

How is the army responding?

In recent weeks, the military has stepped up its response to the protests. Images and images on social media show crushed bodies lying in pools of blood on the streets and young protesters wearing skinny plastic helmets bending over to cover themselves from police bullets behind makeshift shields.

Amnesty International said the military is using increasingly deadly tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against protesters and peaceful passersby. Battle-reinforced troops – documented to have committed human rights abuses in conflict zones – have been deployed on the streets, Amnesty said. The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said the army’s “brutal response” to the peaceful protests “is likely to meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity”.

Under the guise of an overnight internet break, security forces go door-to-door on night raids, pulling people out of their homes. Many of the detainees are arbitrarily kept away from contact by family and friends, their condition or location is unknown.

At least four of the deaths in recent days were individuals arrested and detained by the junta, including two officials from the ousted NLD party. All four died in custody, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The family and activist groups claimed that the two NLD officials were tortured.

The military has also sought to crack down on independent media, suspending the licenses of five media outlets and arresting journalists. The Associated Press has demanded the release of its journalist Thein Zaw, who was arrested and charged “simply for doing his job” while covering violent anti-coup demonstrations for the US news agency.

Despite the danger, thousands of young protesters have continued to challenge the military and take to the streets every day, and local journalists and citizen journalists continue to risk their lives by broadcasting live and documenting the crackdown.

Junta has said he is using restraint against what he called “troubled protesters”. In a speech published in Myanmar’s state spokesman Global New Light, Min Aung Hlaing said the police force “is controlling the situation using minimal force and with the least harmful means”.

“The MPF is doing its job in line with the practices of democracy and the measures it is taking are even softer than those in other countries,” he said.

What happened to Aung San Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi was once celebrated as an icon of international democracy. A former political prisoner, she spent 15 years under house arrest as part of a decades-long war against military rule.

Its release in 2010 and the election victory five years later were hailed by Western governments as historic moments in the country’s transition to democratic rule after 50 years of military regimes.

Suu Kyi has been hit with four charges that could result in a long prison sentence and she remains under house arrest after being stopped by the military in the hours before the coup. These allegations, which have been called “fabricated”, include a sub-act on the country’s import and export, a second on a national disaster law, and a third under the colonial-era criminal code prohibiting the publication of information that may ” cause fear or alarm, “and the fourth under a telecommunications law that sets licenses for equipment, her lawyer said.

The military has also accused the ousted leader of bribery and corruption. Military spokesman Brig. General Zaw Min Tun said at a news conference that Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments worth $ 600,000, as well as gold, while in government. Her lawyer called the allegations a “complete fabrication”.

Suu Kyi has not been seen by the public or her lawyers since she was arrested. Ousted President Win Myint has also been arrested since the coup and faces similar charges.

Officials with the NLD government have been arrested or have been hiding since the coup. A group of former NLD lawmakers have formed a kind of parallel civilian parliament – called the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH) – and are pushing for international recognition as a legitimate government.

Interim group leader Mahn Win Khaing Than has vowed to pursue a “revolution” to overthrow the ruling junta.

What is the UN doing?

Protesters, activists and civilians have called on the international community to intervene and protect Burmese people from military attacks.

Various governments around the world have condemned the coup, while the US and UK have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military leaders. The European Union has also said it has decided to impose targeted sanctions that could be extended to include military-related enterprises.

Last week, all 15 members of the UN Security Council unanimously backed the strongest statement since the coup, saying it “strongly condemns violence against peaceful protesters” and called on the military to “exercise maximum restraint”.

UN diplomats told CNN that China, Russia and Vietnam opposed the harsh language, calling the events “a coup” and in a forced language-removal project that would threaten further action, potentially sanctions.

China has not fully condemned the military occupation, but in comments following the Security Council agreement, UN Ambassador Zhang Yun said “it is important that Council members speak with one voice. We hope the Council’s message is conducive to facilitating the situation in Burma ”.

Following the burning of Chinese-owned factories in Yangon this week, China has taken on a more aggressive tone. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said “China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, to punish perpetrators in accordance with the law and to ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar.” , according to the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

Many in Myanmar are being disappointed with mere words of condemnation and are seeking more meaningful action.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, told CNN that the UN Security Council message “does not meet the expectations of the people”. And protesters can be seen holding up signs reading “R2P” referring to a UN global political commitment called Responsibility to Protect, which seeks to ensure that the international community will never again stop mass atrocities such as genocide. war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

A group of 137 NGOs from 31 countries have called on the UN Security Council to urgently impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar.

Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, has urged member states to “deny recognizing the military junta as a legitimate government”. He also called for an end to the flow of revenue and weapons to the junta, saying multilateral sanctions “should be imposed” on top leaders, military-owned and controlled enterprises and state-owned energy firm Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.