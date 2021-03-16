International
Coup in Myanmar: Why people are protesting and the army is killing peaceful protesters
Here’s what you need to know about the situation.
Why did the Myanmar army take power?
The military justified its takeover by claiming widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 general election, which gave Suu Kyi’s party another overwhelming victory.
The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) came out extremely weak in the poll, expecting hopes among some of its military supporters that it could take power democratically – or at least elect the next president. The military later claimed – without providing evidence – that there were more than 10.5 million cases of “potential fraud, such as non-existent voters” and called on the election commission to publish the final poll data.
The commission rejected those allegations of voter fraud.
It was only the second democratic vote since the previous junta launched a series of reforms in 2011, after half a century of brutal military rule that plunged Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, into poverty and isolation.
Why are you protesting Myanmar?
Demonstrations, especially those occupying positions on the front lines behind barricades, are dominated by young people who have grown up with a level of democracy and political and economic freedoms that their parents or grandparents did not have, which they are unwilling to give up.
Meanwhile, a civil disobedience movement has seen thousands of white-collar workers, from doctors, bankers and lawyers to teachers, engineers and factory workers, quit their jobs as a form of resistance against the coup.
How is the army responding?
In recent weeks, the military has stepped up its response to the protests. Images and images on social media show crushed bodies lying in pools of blood on the streets and young protesters wearing skinny plastic helmets bending over to cover themselves from police bullets behind makeshift shields.
Amnesty International said the military is using increasingly deadly tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against protesters and peaceful passersby. Battle-reinforced troops – documented to have committed human rights abuses in conflict zones – have been deployed on the streets, Amnesty said. The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said the army’s “brutal response” to the peaceful protests “is likely to meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity”.
Under the guise of an overnight internet break, security forces go door-to-door on night raids, pulling people out of their homes. Many of the detainees are arbitrarily kept away from contact by family and friends, their condition or location is unknown.
At least four of the deaths in recent days were individuals arrested and detained by the junta, including two officials from the ousted NLD party. All four died in custody, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The family and activist groups claimed that the two NLD officials were tortured.
Despite the danger, thousands of young protesters have continued to challenge the military and take to the streets every day, and local journalists and citizen journalists continue to risk their lives by broadcasting live and documenting the crackdown.
“The MPF is doing its job in line with the practices of democracy and the measures it is taking are even softer than those in other countries,” he said.
What happened to Aung San Suu Kyi?
Suu Kyi was once celebrated as an icon of international democracy. A former political prisoner, she spent 15 years under house arrest as part of a decades-long war against military rule.
Its release in 2010 and the election victory five years later were hailed by Western governments as historic moments in the country’s transition to democratic rule after 50 years of military regimes.
Suu Kyi has not been seen by the public or her lawyers since she was arrested. Ousted President Win Myint has also been arrested since the coup and faces similar charges.
Officials with the NLD government have been arrested or have been hiding since the coup. A group of former NLD lawmakers have formed a kind of parallel civilian parliament – called the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH) – and are pushing for international recognition as a legitimate government.
What is the UN doing?
Protesters, activists and civilians have called on the international community to intervene and protect Burmese people from military attacks.
China has not fully condemned the military occupation, but in comments following the Security Council agreement, UN Ambassador Zhang Yun said “it is important that Council members speak with one voice. We hope the Council’s message is conducive to facilitating the situation in Burma ”.
Following the burning of Chinese-owned factories in Yangon this week, China has taken on a more aggressive tone. The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said “China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, to punish perpetrators in accordance with the law and to ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar.” , according to the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.
Many in Myanmar are being disappointed with mere words of condemnation and are seeking more meaningful action.
A group of 137 NGOs from 31 countries have called on the UN Security Council to urgently impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar.
Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, has urged member states to “deny recognizing the military junta as a legitimate government”. He also called for an end to the flow of revenue and weapons to the junta, saying multilateral sanctions “should be imposed” on top leaders, military-owned and controlled enterprises and state-owned energy firm Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.
