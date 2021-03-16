The EU stimulus package enables the largest ever climate investment in Finland





GOVERNMENT of the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Monday unveiled its pilot plan for scheduling financial support received through the European Union’s recovery package. Finland is currently expected to receive approximately € 2.7 billion and contribute € 6.6 billion to the € 750 billion package.

The government yesterday unveiled its sustainable growth program, which describes the use of about 2.1 billion euros in financial support. The European Union will distribute funds among its member states in an effort not only to accelerate recovery from the shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but also to promote investment in measures that increase employment, reduce emissions and promote digitalisation. A decision on the details of the measures will be taken later. Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Center) stated in a press conference that the focus of the program is more on renovation than on stimulation. The government is seeking to create numerous positive effects on people and the environment with its sustainable growth program. Emissions will decrease, our competition will improve and daily life across the country will improve, he predicted. The program focuses specifically on four topics: digitalization, the green transition, skills and employment promotion, and the effectiveness of health and social care. With about half of the target funds in the green transition, the program will enable only the largest climate investment to date in Finland, highlighted Krista Mikkonen (The Greens), Minister of Environment. The government summed up in its press release that the program was created to accelerate the development of solutions, such as solar energy and hydrogen technologies, that reduce emissions both in Finland and abroad. The green transition will spawn new technologies that accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. Households will be able to receive support for the transition from oil heating to renewable energy, for example. Support will also be available for companies, municipalities and congregations. The program is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by three million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, equivalent to six per cent of annual emissions from Finland. In addition to the funds earmarked for the transition, the government has decided to invest 217m euros in digitalisation, 636m euros in skills and employment and 400m euros in the social and healthcare system. Aleksi Teivainen HT

