Building a sustainable food value chain

Current food systems are largely economically, socially and environmentally unsustainable, being responsible for about a third of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, says the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

They are also very sensitive to the impacts of climate change, such as larger outbreaks of pests and diseases, food loss and supply chain damage caused by extreme weather events, and related economic and social impacts.

The world needs more resilient and robust food systems to achieve food security, a point highlighted even more by the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The need for a transformative change in food systems is undeniable. Policy makers can be powerful and necessary agents of this change, especially in developing countries,” the FAO said in its latest report.

Through incentives and economic policies such as subsidies, tax exemptions and standard setting, they can promote market transformation and support a shift towards more sustainable food systems, the United Nations agency added.

FAO defines a sustainable food value chain as “the full range of farms and firms and their successive coordinated value-added activities”.

These activities, she says, “produce special agricultural raw materials and turn them into special food products that are sold to final consumers and thrown away after use, in a way that is profitable to all, has broad-based benefits for society and does not permanently deplete natural resources. “

Developed and developing countries are already making efforts to develop more resilient food systems. Some actions taken at the national policy level have begun to have a positive impact on agri-food value chains, the FAO notes.

For example, the Brazilian School Feeding Program is an institutional marketplace that emerged from a decree specifying that at least 30% of food purchases devoted to public schools should be taken directly from family farmers. Preference is given to those who use organic or agro-ecological practices.

This program successfully demonstrated that public policy can simultaneously address food security and nutrition, social inclusion and biodiversity-friendly agriculture by providing strong support for family farming.

Some countries, meanwhile, include food-related activities as part of their commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Food value chain considerations manifest mainly in engagements from less developed countries and small developing island states.

On the other hand, there are other measures that can be taken to promote sustainable food value chains by reducing sensitivity and strengthening adaptive capacities. These include early warning systems, risk insurance and mitigation, adapting harvest calendars (harvest planning), improving pest and disease management, providing infrastructure and technology, diversifying revenue generation, and promoting agriculture. climate, agro-ecology and sustainable livestock development.

However, the FAO noted that some obstacles stand in the way of positive change towards resilient food systems. For example, small farmers and communities may not be able to understand the benefits of adopting new production and consumption practices due to distorting market policies, such as subsidies for inorganic fertilizers.

Market failures can also depend on consumer choices and the extent to which consumers can influence their food system. So it is important to embrace holistic frameworks to steer transitions toward sustainable food systems, she noted.

“Food systems have a high potential for mitigating climate change, but this is often not sufficiently reflected in the NDC,” he said, referring to the nationwide contributions set out under the Paris Agreement. “There is also a limited reference to changing diets and reducing food loss and loss in the NDC.”

Policy makers, he noted, can be important agents of change and have positive impacts on more sustainable agri-food value chains.

In India, for example, policymakers have played the role of a transparent mediator and facilitated the flow of price information to both producers and consumers. Procurement of conventional market products from open markets is an example of a “transparent intermediary” function. Prices for some commodities are set in advance as a “minimum support price” (MSP) by a central government body, the Committee on Costs and Prices of Agriculture.

The government intends to act as a support tool for farmers to ensure price control, functioning as a direct buyer from farmers. When there is price volatility in the open market, the government also issues periodic bonuses above and above the calculated prices.

The basic calculation of MSP relies on various factors including farmers’ input costs, price parity, historical prices, supply demand, among others. While the concept is widely appreciated in India, the realities for its implementation depend on market factors, government deficits and the political climate, the FAO said.

“Adopting policy frameworks that support sustainable agri-food value chains can result in numerous benefits at the economic, social and environmental levels, such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, improved nutrition and diet, economic prosperity and inclusion.” social, “she concluded.