Magnificent year-round celebrations marking 50 years in the UAE

ABU DHABI: His Majesty the President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2021 the Year 50, in the United Arab Emirates, as the nation celebrates its moment marking the Golden Jubilee.
Year 50 officially begins on April 6, 2021 and lasts until March 31, 2022.
The statement was accompanied by the announcement of the magnificent one-year-old initiatives, activities and celebrations to be governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice Chairman. The committee has members representing various federal and local departments.
Basic pillars
Activities marking the Year 50 have the following basic pillars:
* The release of the year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland.
* Call on all citizens of the UAE to contemplate the values and achievements of the past in gratitude to the Founding Fathers of the UAE.
* Inspiring young people to have their vision in relation to the ambitions of the next 50 years, supporting them to make quality national achievements in advancing the March of Development, Progress and Prosperity.
Sheikh Khalifa said that the year 50 represents a defining historical moment in our journey that began immediately after the proclamation of the unification of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. It is a recognition of the determined will and strong determination that our Founding Fathers had during the building of the nation of tire. It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens to make our nation what we are seeing today as one of the best developing and fastest growing countries in the world.
Contributions of foreigners
He praised the efforts made by other foreign nationals who have shared the same journey with the citizens of the Emirates and the efforts to build this new nation. The year 50 is an opportunity to contemplate the achievements made over 50 years at a time when we are preparing for the next journey, he added.
Sheikh Khalifa continued, We are living in a rapidly changing world. In the midst of this change, there are opportunities for capture to foster innovation and creativity. Therefore, we must redouble our efforts to generate new ideas and quality initiatives to preserve our heritage and values and to protect the cultural diversity of our society. As such, these initiatives should contribute to creating a better tomorrow with a brighter future for our nation.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed the decision. “Today, as we launch the 50th @UAEYearOf, we can proudly look back on our accomplishments as we embark on a new journey with determination and enthusiasm. Everyone in the UAE has the opportunity to reach their full potential and together we will continue to form new frontiers, “Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.
The celebration includes a series of initiatives to view the UAE’s glorious history, noble values and unique achievements. These initiatives help determine our future as the nation moves toward its centenary. In doing so, the nation will remain committed to building its future by relying on its youth and equipping them with all the skills they need to build forward with their plans for the future.
Golden Jubilee Committee
The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.
In addition to governing the Golden Jubilee celebrations in the UAE, developing a comprehensive preparatory plan, and forming organizational teams to execute plans to mark the 5021st anniversary of the nations in 2021, the Committee is working on a diversified agenda built on four strategic pillars covering several development initiatives aimed at fostering change through socio-economic and development policies for generations to come.