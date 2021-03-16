Magnificent year-round celebrations marking 50 years in the UAE





His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Image credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: His Majesty the President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2021 the Year 50, in the United Arab Emirates, as the nation celebrates its moment marking the Golden Jubilee. Year 50 officially begins on April 6, 2021 and lasts until March 31, 2022. The statement was accompanied by the announcement of the magnificent one-year-old initiatives, activities and celebrations to be governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice Chairman. The committee has members representing various federal and local departments. Basic pillars Activities marking the Year 50 have the following basic pillars: * The release of the year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland. * Call on all citizens of the UAE to contemplate the values ​​and achievements of the past in gratitude to the Founding Fathers of the UAE. * Inspiring young people to have their vision in relation to the ambitions of the next 50 years, supporting them to make quality national achievements in advancing the March of Development, Progress and Prosperity. Sheikh Khalifa said that the year 50 represents a defining historical moment in our journey that began immediately after the proclamation of the unification of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. It is a recognition of the determined will and strong determination that our Founding Fathers had during the building of the nation of tire. It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens to make our nation what we are seeing today as one of the best developing and fastest growing countries in the world. Contributions of foreigners He praised the efforts made by other foreign nationals who have shared the same journey with the citizens of the Emirates and the efforts to build this new nation. The year 50 is an opportunity to contemplate the achievements made over 50 years at a time when we are preparing for the next journey, he added. Sheikh Khalifa continued, We are living in a rapidly changing world. In the midst of this change, there are opportunities for capture to foster innovation and creativity. Therefore, we must redouble our efforts to generate new ideas and quality initiatives to preserve our heritage and values ​​and to protect the cultural diversity of our society. As such, these initiatives should contribute to creating a better tomorrow with a brighter future for our nation. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed the decision. “Today, as we launch the 50th @UAEYearOf, we can proudly look back on our accomplishments as we embark on a new journey with determination and enthusiasm. Everyone in the UAE has the opportunity to reach their full potential and together we will continue to form new frontiers, “Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter. The celebration includes a series of initiatives to view the UAE’s glorious history, noble values ​​and unique achievements. These initiatives help determine our future as the nation moves toward its centenary. In doing so, the nation will remain committed to building its future by relying on its youth and equipping them with all the skills they need to build forward with their plans for the future. Golden Jubilee Committee The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. In addition to governing the Golden Jubilee celebrations in the UAE, developing a comprehensive preparatory plan, and forming organizational teams to execute plans to mark the 5021st anniversary of the nations in 2021, the Committee is working on a diversified agenda built on four strategic pillars covering several development initiatives aimed at fostering change through socio-economic and development policies for generations to come.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos