Greeks fly kite for clean Monday vacation despite coronavirus pandemic





Colorful couples danced in the sky over the hilltops and coastal promenades of Athens on Holy Monday as the Greeks went out to celebrate the Eastern Christian holiday in their traditional way after being hit hard by the pandemic during the winter. The country is still at a standstill, with most retail businesses closed and people allowed to leave their homes for essential purposes only and generally within walking distance. But over the weekend, street vendors put out colorful shows of couples and on Monday many families went out to fly them while wearing masks and keeping in mind the instructions of social distance. I have flown with kites for the past 40 years, said Panagiotis Velopoulos, 65, who unfurled an octagonal kite on a hill beyond the Acropolis and launched it on his first test in the spring sunny air. There are not as many people as in previous years, but I feel very good today. Holy Monday marks the passage from Carnival to the beginning of Lent, a period of spiritual purification in preparation for Orthodox Easter solemnity, and couples have been an essential part of celebrations for more than a century in Greece. SEE ALSO | PHOTO: Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Greeks Fly Kite to Mark Pure Monday Scholars have found evidence of the couple flying in the Easter season in Europe as early as the 17th century, probably symbolizing the ascension of the soul before God or the resurrection of Jesus. For many religious Greeks, this also implies a desire to reach the divine. I wake up every day and cross myself and thank God for what we have, because unfortunately there are many other people who have nothing, said Eleftheria Zissi, who was also flying with a kite on the hill. For all those who endure the pandemic, this is making us all think about all the positive things in our lives. Many immigrants from countries with their traditions deeply rooted in kite flying, such as Pakistan and Afghanistan, have enthusiastically joined the locals in the Clean Moon habit. For families celebrating Monday, it was also a moment of hope as many public religious rituals were canceled or curtailed by the pandemic, which has killed more than 7,000 people in the country of about 11 million. “After all that has happened, we have fresh air and joy all around,” Zissi said. It’s an optimistic message for the future. This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.

