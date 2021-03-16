Ludhiana allows vaccination of bankers, court officers, journalists – New Indian Express





from PTI LUDHIANA: Punjab Ludhiana District Administration has authorized COVID-19 vaccination of bankers, court officers, school staff and food agencies, NGO members and journalists to ensure “the safety of the general public in the public interest” . Ludhiana Varinder Deputy Commissioner Kumar Sharma said the decision to expand the vaccination area was taken to ensure the safety of the wider population from the pandemic. Vaccination is now allowed for journalists, employees of all governments / private banks, governments / private schools, staff of food grain agencies, court officers / court staff / lawyers, members of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who have worked to control the spread of the pandemic by registering them as front-line workers, he said. The deputy commissioner directed the health department to further increase vaccination to ensure that anyone who qualifies can be covered and can have smooth access to the vaccine. The move comes after Sharma chaired a District Task Force meeting Monday to control a large increase in infections by speeding up vaccination, according to an official announcement. Punjab is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The maximum number of positive cases was reported from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Mohali, Patiala and Nawanshahr, and to counter this, the state government deployed night police in several districts and closed schools last week. As many as 1,843 fresh coronavirus infections brought the number of cases to 1,99,573 in the state, according to a medical bulletin released Monday. Twenty-seven more victims went to 6,099. The number of active cases also rose from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday. The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with health care workers being inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers began on February 2nd. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination started on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and over with defined contemporary conditions.

