International
In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for beginners
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single round on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.
from hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED N ON 16 March 2021 01:39 PM IST
The Congress party promised youth employment and offered tax exemptions for start-ups and new businesses as it released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections on Tuesday. Legislation to repeal entry-level medical examination National Admission Entrance Test (NEET), a special law to protect cross-class marriages and prevent hate crime were also among other poll promises made by Congress , announced ANI. The big old party also promised to take steps to close liquor stores.
President of the Tamil Nadu Congress unit KS Azhagiri said if the party, which is fighting assembly elections in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes to power it will provide government job training for 500 young people in each district. We will also provide for tax exemptions for start-ups and young entrepreneurs for at least five years, he was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.
MK Stalin, led by DMK, released its poll manifesto last week in which it promised thousands of sops including a reduction in fuel prices and a 75% job reservation for locals. If voted for power, the DMK will push the Center to bring education back to the state list and also make Tamil compulsory until Grade 8. The party will provide milk for government school students in the morning and will also provide free sanitary napkins for school and college students, according to the manifesto.
The link between DMK, Congress, Left, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is against the All India government Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ally assembly elections. DMK has given 25 seats to Congress while running in 170 of 234 constituencies.
Stalin accused the AIADMK of copying its party poll manifesto, which offers several similar schemes and welfare schemes. Taking an dig at Prime Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the DMK chief said, They may even announce that an airplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they will not win the election, according to ANI.
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single round on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]