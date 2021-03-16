In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for beginners

The Congress party promised youth employment and offered tax exemptions for start-ups and new businesses as it released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections on Tuesday. Legislation to repeal entry-level medical examination National Admission Entrance Test (NEET), a special law to protect cross-class marriages and prevent hate crime were also among other poll promises made by Congress , announced ANI. The big old party also promised to take steps to close liquor stores.

President of the Tamil Nadu Congress unit KS Azhagiri said if the party, which is fighting assembly elections in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes to power it will provide government job training for 500 young people in each district. We will also provide for tax exemptions for start-ups and young entrepreneurs for at least five years, he was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

MK Stalin, led by DMK, released its poll manifesto last week in which it promised thousands of sops including a reduction in fuel prices and a 75% job reservation for locals. If voted for power, the DMK will push the Center to bring education back to the state list and also make Tamil compulsory until Grade 8. The party will provide milk for government school students in the morning and will also provide free sanitary napkins for school and college students, according to the manifesto.

The link between DMK, Congress, Left, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is against the All India government Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its ally assembly elections. DMK has given 25 seats to Congress while running in 170 of 234 constituencies.

Stalin accused the AIADMK of copying its party poll manifesto, which offers several similar schemes and welfare schemes. Taking an dig at Prime Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, the DMK chief said, They may even announce that an airplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they will not win the election, according to ANI.

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single round on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.