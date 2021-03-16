The man was arrested in connection with the shooting of bicycle boss Nick Martin





A man has been arrested and questioned for his possible involvement in the public murder of WestAustralian biker Nick Martin. Main points: Police are questioning a man over Nick Martin’s death

Bikie was shot dead in public at the Kwinana Motorplex The arrested man has been described as a war veteran He was taken into custody at his home in Shoalhaven Place in Waikiki on Monday evening. There was a major police operation, with the road blocked for a period of time. According to a post on social media, the accused is a volunteer with Shadows of Hope an organization that describes itself as “the most fearless and unique charity in the world”. In the post, he is described as a “shock and heartbreaker seeker”, an Australian ex-soldier and a veteran of two wars. Police held a large presence at the Shoalhaven Place home on Tuesday, including a sniper dog. Neighbors were surprised by the arrest A Shoalhaven Place resident who did not want to be identified described the situation as “crazy”. “[It is] also quite scary, “she said. “Having small children and other things, you do not know who your neighbors are.” Want more news about WA? Did you know that we offer a local version of the ABC News homepage? Check out below to see how you can place yours and get more WA stories. (Suggestion: You will need back to home page to do this) Loading But she said the man did not look like “that kind of person”. She said she looked out the window Monday and saw some unmarked police cars outside the house. By afternoon, it was “completely insane,” she said. “I’m shocked.” She said the man was known for noisy parties. Another resident described it as quiet. “Quite friendly friends, good, gentle guy,” she said. “Maybe they have the wrong person. Can they have the wrong person?” The arrest follows the public killing of the bike Mr. Martin, 51, a longtime Rebel president, was shot dead at the Perth Motorplex in Quinoa on the night of December 12 last year while a racing event was taking place. While sitting in the crowd, Mr Martin was shot with what police believe was a single bullet. Former Bandidos member Ricky Chapman, who was sitting nearby, was injured and a five-year-old boy suffered minor injuries during the shooting. Former Rebels bike president Nick Martin was shot dead on December 12, 2020. ( Source: Facebook The next day, WA Police Commissioner Dawson described the incident as an example of “violent, criminal behavior” that had occurred in front of “many innocent people”. Taskforce Ravello was formed to investigate and the WA government offered a reward of up to $ 1 million for information about the murder. The ransom money will be paid for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

