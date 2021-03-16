Cherry trees are forecast to be in full bloom within a week or so in Tokyo, thanks to the spring sun, but officials are trying to swallow the usual festive atmosphere accompanying the bud.

Officials have closed popular checkpoints, including many parks and riverside trails normally filled with strollers and drinks around this time of year, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and its new variants. Many festivals for viewing cherry blossoms have also been canceled.

In Metropolitan Inokashira Park west of Tokyo, areas reaching about 8,400 square feet have been removed since March 12.

Visitors are not allowed to approach an outdoor stage or enter a park square to sit on a bench to see the sakura.

Park officials said the measure will continue until April 11th.

A 49-year-old employee of the company living in Mitaka town came to the park with his wife to see the cherry blossoms on the afternoon of March 15th.

We have no choice this year, he said as he ate pizza and drank alcohol.

He said the good weather and the park being relatively crowded made the couple decide to go for a walk.

There were a lot of regulations and we just wanted to get away from reality, he said.

A woman working in a park kiosk said the number of visitors has actually increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

Especially after the state of emergency was declared for Tokyo in January and now that restaurants and bars close at 8pm at the request of metropolitan governments, party members often move in the park and make a lot of noise while drinking canned beer, the woman said.

Many of the cherry trees there still have unopened flower buds but are expected to be in full bloom this weekend, illuminating the park with vibrant shades of pink.

I’m worried about people coming here to see sakura after dark, she said.

The park management offices of the metropolitan governments for western Tokyo put up signs on March 15 prohibiting people from scattering plastic sheets in the park, eating and drinking.

Starting March 20, the office will send security guards on overnight patrols.

On March 5, as the central government extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, the metropolitan government announced it would close several areas in Ueno Park and Yoyogi Park, the most famous places for cherry blossom viewing in the capital.

The metropolitan government later added Shiba Park, Rinshi no Mori Park and Roka Koshunen to the list, citing their popularity.

Visitors can still walk in those parks and see the flowers, but they are required to wear a mask and avoid busy hours.

Officials said the move would be intact until at least the end of March.

About 800 Someiyoshino cherry trees lining the Meguro River attract about 3 million visitors each spring.

Meguro Ward Mayor Eiji Aoki released a video message on March 15 urging people to refrain from coming to the area to see the sakura.

It was the second time Aoki had issued that kind of warning on Mars.

The neighborhood office made a similar request during the last cherry blossom season. The number of visitors was reduced by about half, but about four tonnes of rubbish was left on the streets, officials said.

We are concerned about new variants of the coronavirus this year and urge people to stay away from the area longer than last year, an official said.

A festival in Ueno Park, scheduled from March 19 to April 11, has been canceled. Paper lanterns hang from the sakura, but they are not lit at night.

Koganei Park in western Tokyo, which features 50 species and 1,700 cherry trees, also canceled its cherry blossom viewing festival.

Chiyoda Neighborhood officials have canceled his planned annual festival in the area around the Chidorigafuchi Gap. Pedestrian paths will not be illuminated at night and a boat deck will be closed after dark.

Instead, officials have made a live broadcast of sakura available in the neighborhoods of the YouTube channel.

The Setagaya Neighborhood Office posted archival photos of cherry blossoms in five local spots on its website on March 12th.

Starting March 19, officials are expected to update the situation regarding flower viewing in any location every Friday.

Hopefully people will use these photos as a background image when they have a remote party to see sakura, an official said.