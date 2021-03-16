Free for work: Both AIADMK and DMK are trying to elevate each other





With the Tamil Nadu assembly elections approaching, the traditional heavyweights of the incumbent state AIADMK and the opposition DMK have issued their election manifestos. DMK was the first to issue the manifesto when it did so on March 13, while AIADMK released their list of promises the next day. The two manifestos have much in common when it comes to their essential promises, which prompted DMK chief MK Stalin to describe the 75-page AIADMK manifesto as a “xerox” of his party’s 500 promises. From Home Appliances to Reservations, here’s a look at a summary of the similarities and differences between the two lists of election promises: Similarities RESERVATION – Both parties have proposed to bring new quotas for jobs, but differ in the nature of their reservation. AIADMK has proposed to provide a government job for one person in each household who does not already have a member working for the state. DMK has followed in the footsteps of Haryana and several other states in proposing an extraordinary 75% job reservation. Fuel price reduction – In line with other polling countries where BJP is in power or part of a governing alliance, AIADMK has announced a reduction in fuel prices that have risen by more than a month, but has not mentioned how much it plans of reduced rates. DMK, however, has pledged to reduce petrol rates by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4. Household appliances and electronics – The ruling AIADMK has pledged to provide all ration card holders with washing machines and solar gas stoves, while DMK has said it will distribute tablets and computers with a stable internet connection to students in need. Read | AIADMK promises to lower fuel prices, provide government jobs in poll manifesto Kitchen / cooking subsidies – AIADMK and DMK have promised voters subsidies in LPG cylinders, although with different values. While DMK says it will remove Rs 100 from every gas cylinder purchased from a household, their rivals have promised to provide each household (in need of it) with six cylinders of LPG on an annual basis. DMK has also pledged to lower the price of Aavin packaged milk by Rs 3. Transport concession for women – AIADMK has promised a concession for women traveling on buses owned by state transport corporations. DMK has gone one step further and has vowed to make bus travel within cities and towns free for women. Differences The two promise lists, although widely similar, differ when it comes to more detailed details. NEET – Undoubtedly the most obvious change is the promise of DMK for the abolition of NEET, however, the proof of medical entry nationwide is not mentioned in the AIADMK manifesto. MK Stalin has said that the abolition of NEET would be the first legislation passed by his party if voted for power. It is worth noting that AIADMK under the late Jayalalithaa was strongly opposed to the idea of ​​NEET, which makes the absence of NEET in the AIADMK manifesto shocking. Read also | DMK petrol bets, oil price cuts, 75% job quota for locals to win votes in Tamil Nadu Support for women – AIADMK has said that it will provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households. The DMK Manifesto takes another path and aims to increase maternity assistance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 24,000, and also to provide free sanitary pads for school and college girls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos