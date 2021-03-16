Julie Burchill agrees to pay Ash Sarkar ‘substantial damages’ in defamation case | Julie Burchill

Columnist Julie Burchill has apologized to activist and journalist Ash Sarkar and agreed to pay her substantial damages, following a series of posts on social media in which she accused Sarkar of being Islamic, hypocritical and worshiping a pedophile.

In Twitter and Facebook posts and a statement posted Tuesday morning after the defamation and harassment issue was resolved, Burchill said her posts had included racist and misogynistic comments and had played into Islamophobic tropes. She wrote: Although it was not my intention, I admit that my statements were defamatory of Ms. Sarkar and caused her considerable concern.

The Sunday Telegraph columnist added: I do not believe, have never believed, and never intended to make any claim that Ms. Sarkar is a promoter, supporter and / or sympathizer of Islamists or fundamentalist terrorism, or suggest that Ms. Sarkar accept pedophilia no way. Burchill asked her followers on social media to share her apology.

Ash Sarkar said her experience with Burchill showed not only was there racism by the journalists themselves, but there was also a lack of accountability within the industry. Photos: Antonio Olmos / The Observer

The withdrawal comes after Burchill published a series of social media posts to and about Sarkar in response to Novara Media senior editors’ criticism of Rod Liddle in December for an article from 2012 in which he wrote that if he were a teacher he could not conceive from a distance not trying to shag children. After Sarkar, who is a Muslim, noted the Spectator part last year, Burchill responded by accusing him of worshiping a pedophile, a reference to the Prophet Muhammad.

While much of the subsequent coverage of the incident and the subsequent cancellation of the Burchills book contract by publisher Little, Brown, focused on that comment, Burchill also posted a series of further comments about Sarkar, claiming she was an Islamist, a terrorist sympathetic, and speculation about her sex life.

As well as directing her Facebook followers to move on Twitter against Islamists and non-humans, she wrote a crude poem about Sarkar that contained a description of a liquid gender trio with Marine Le Pen. She also liked posts saying Sarkar should kill herself and suggesting she was a victim of female genital mutilation.

After resolving the issue, Burchill said: I deeply regret that I reacted the way I did. I admit I should have behaved better. In reflection, I admit that I misjudged the situation and made statements that are simply not true, which I now want to rectify.

The pardon also acknowledged that Muslims do not worship Muhammad and would consider him blasphemous.

The admission of defamation will be seen as an unpleasant concession to Burchill, whose interventions were portrayed in some cover as a matter of free speech, with Sarkars’s objections reported as an example of the power of the angry crowd.

They also come amid growing media scrutiny of racism after a statement last week by the Society of Editors, an industry body, denied the existence of fanaticism in the press. Ian Murray resigned as CEO after the statement, which was published in response to allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. An awaiting clarification statement is yet to be published.

In her claim, Sarkar, who was represented by Rahman Lowe Solicitors and Doughty Street Chambers, said Burchill had combined two of the most damaging plots of anti-Muslim hatred by claiming she was an extreme fundamentalist and a supporter of pedophilia.

She said Burchills’ repeated sexual and degrading comments made a constant threatening noise. Her comments about Liddle had nothing to do with Islam yet [Burchill] chose to use [Sarkars] the legacy of attacking an Asian Muslim woman, she added.

In a Guardian comment Tuesday, she said the series of Burchills slanderous statements and a barrage of abuse and threats from others that followed, leading her to take anti-anxiety medication for the first time was widely reported as an example of cancellation culture. Noting that she had never asked Little Brown to step down from Burchill, Sarkar added: The media reporting on the issue ignored slander, racism and harassment in favor of my inclusion as part of the smart crowd and Burchill as his victim.

She also said her experience with Burchill showed that not only was there racism from journalists themselves, but there was also a lack of wider accountability within the industry.

Those at the top of our industry have consistently drawn a veil of silence over the harassment tactics that black and brown women bring out of public life, she wrote, adding: The unfortunate truth is that, sometimes, the only thing that separates a singing anonymous and a journalist is a line.

While Burchill has made a public raise, her book is back on track to be published. The Edinburgh-based publisher Stirling Publishing has acquired world rights Welcome to Smart Trials and plans to publish it later in the year.

The columnist and the Sunday Telegraph declined to comment.