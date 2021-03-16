Ottawa $ 170 for a carbon tax by 2030 will result in over 200,000 lost jobs





OTTAWA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Federal governments plan to impose a tax of $ 170 per tonne of carbon by 2030 will result in about 202,000 fewer jobs in Canada, reveals a new study released today by the Fraser Institute , an independent, non-partisan, think-tank of Canadian public policy. The federal government has said that the highest carbon tax will have almost zero impact on the economy, but in fact, a tax of that size will have significant effects on the economy and on Canadian workers across the country, said Professor Ross McKitrick , an old fellow of the Fraser Institute and author of Estimated impact of the $ 170 carbon tax in Canada. The study also reveals that a national tax of $ 170 per tonne of carbon would cause a 2.1 per cent drop in Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which in 2019 would represent an economy loss of about $ 44.1 billion . And even considering the carbon tax cut, the average Canadian worker will still have $ 1,800 less income each year as a result of the $ 170 carbon tax. The contraction in the economy from the higher carbon tax was also determined to negatively affect government finances. Specifically, provincial and federal deficits are projected to increase by $ 24 billion once the new carbon tax is fully implemented. Many previous studies, including some by the federal government itself, have shown that a large carbon tax will have major negative impacts on the economic well-being of Canadians, said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute and co-founder of study author. Our new study confirms these previous findings. The government needs to be transparent with Canadians about the real costs of this policy. Estimated decline in job loss and GDP by 2030 Province Number of jobs lost Reduction of GDP Canada 202,554 2.1 percent British Columbia 22,919 1.8 percent Alberta 30,544 2.5 percent Saskatchewan 1,280 2.2 percent Manitoba 1,679 1.4 percent Ontario 98,766 2.2 percent Quebec 42,318 1.7 percent New Brunswick 2,248 2.4 percent New Scotland 1,459 2.6 percent Prince Edward Island 452 2.0 percent Newfoundland & Labrador 1,040 1.4 percent MEDIA CONTACT:

