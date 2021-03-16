With UK police on fire, Boris Johnson pushes new bill that could end peaceful protest





Uncomfortably for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the legislation is being debated in Parliament this week, just days after officers from the London Metropolitan Police physically restrained those present at a peaceful demonstration mourning the death of a young woman, Sarah Everard . The disturbing images of police forcing women on the ground have led to public outrage. The man accused of killing Everard is a member of the same police force.

The Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts Act 2021 is several hundred pages long and covers a wide range of issues that we can usually expect a government to address in many pieces of legislation. Tuesday will be the second day of its second reading in the House of Commons.

At the top of a fact sheet for the bill in government website, Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, is quoted as saying since Extinguishing Rebellion Climate change protests in London, police forces had to “change powers and legislation that would allow police to better deal with protests” that “are not largely violent or seriously disorderly” but “had a determined goal of bringing police to their knees” and the city in one stop. ”

The bill proposes new conditions for “one-person protests”, which would allow police to end one-person demonstrations if “noise generated by the person holding the protest could result in serious disruption” of the activities of an organization which take place in the vicinity of the protest “. This, in theory, could mean that someone protesting outside the headquarters of a private company could be relocated if their protest disrupts that private company.

The bill also suggests, in somewhat vague language, that demonstrations and protests should not cause “intentionally” or “recklessly” “public concern”. This, the law says, may include an act that “prevents the public or part of the public from exercising or enjoying a right that can be exercised or enjoyed by the general public.” The bill’s ambiguity has sounded alarm bells for critics, ranging from human rights advocates to lawmakers. “The powers in this bill could have been used against the suffragettes. The Rebellion of Extinction and The issue of black life may have upset people , but the protests are supposed to do, “said Diane Abbott, a high-profile member of the opposition in parliament.” We would live in a very different society if voters had not been able to protest. ” Another controversial feature of the bill has been the focus on issues that can be considered part of the ongoing culture wars in the UK. In a section covering land or property damage, he specifically mentions “monuments” in a clear reference to a public spat on the statues of colonialists who were harmed during last summer’s BLM protests. Steve Peers, a professor of human rights law at the University of Essex, fears that handing over greater powers to the police to cancel certain demonstrations and isolating specific types of behavior could “easily risk delegitimizing an issue being protested”. Peers adds that the UK’s sudden crackdown on protests and free speech seems very strange in the context of this government ‘s criticism of the government. Behavior of China in Hong Kong. The specific inclusion of monuments has led many to point to a notable exception to this large piece of legislation that touches so many areas of law. The words “woman” or “woman” do not appear at any point in the bill. This is particularly unfortunate, given that most of the UK has mourned the disappearance and death of a woman in London. Everard, 33, disappeared on March 3 after leaving a friend’s house early in the evening. Her bones were found almost two weeks later. Everard’s death has sparked a wider public debate about the violence, harassment and intimidation women face, including at the hands of police. On Saturday, thousands of people gathered near the place where she had disappeared, both to grieve and emphasize the treatment of women. As the peaceful demonstration lasted into the evening, arguments began with the police, who were demanding that those present be dispersed due to the limitations of the coronavirus virus. Things then turned out very ugly, as officers were filmed and photographed physically pulling people away and into police vans. The timing, then, of a broad bill that makes the biggest criminals of those who devalue slave owner statues but does not address gender-based violence can hardly be worse. “The advantages of this bill are completely wrong – suggesting a greater punishment for damaging a memorial than rape,” Sarah Jones, the shadow police minister of the opposition Labor party, told CNN. “There is no joint action to tackle violence against women and girls, at a time when rape sentences are at an all-time low and the law does nothing to combat street harassment.” Downing Street referred to CNN’s list of questions about the bill at the Home Office, which declined to answer. Of course, the government did not know that events would collide in such a way. However, legitimate questions may be asked as to why such a comprehensive bill failed to address such widespread issues. “The government clearly thought it was playing smart politics by making the bill so big that it could include their culture of war points over statues, but also things about aggravating child abusers. They thought it would make it impossible for us to we objected, “said Jess Phillips, the shadow minister on domestic violence and their protection. “Instead, they have written a bill that shows women more about how they can not protest violence against women than how we are protected from that violence.” On Monday evening, the government seemed to admit there was a problem when it announced new measures to keep women safe that would include more CCTV surveillance and undercover police in bars and nightclubs. The announcement, however, seemed somewhat dull, given the current levels of anger against the police and a recent scandal in which undercover officers abused their positions to such an extent that they had long-term sex with women under the identity of false. The bill, the weekend scenes and the issues the UK is dealing with are extremely unifying for the country. On the one hand, the bill suggests that the government and police are responding to criticism with a seizure of power. “The tabulation of the bill seems to support the idea that people in authority are trying to react proportionately to protests that directly challenge their image as defenders of society. Both Black Lives matter and weekend demonstrations directly condemn the police. We know from a “a series of academic research that people respond to violently when their self-image is threatened and they seek to regain control,” said Francis Dodsworth, a senior professor of criminology at Kingston University. On the other hand, the government claims that it is simply trying to update the laws in order to allow modern demonstrations to take place safely. They point to the fact that work is being done on a specific piece of legislation that specifically looks at violence against women and girls. Regardless of the intentions, the reality is that the UK government is currently putting before parliament some of the big legislation that says more about a criminal who removes a statue than attacks a woman. Which, given the emotions and the very first divisions in the country at the moment, will raise very important questions if the changes are changed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues, with little good reason, to put pressure on these laws to be passed sooner. than later. As Philips said: “There is absolutely no need to rush this now. And in doing so it sends a clear message: statues of dead men matter more to Britain than living women.”

