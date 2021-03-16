The removal of the border on UK nuclear weapons stockpiles is the “ultimate security policy” against threats from hostile states, the foreign secretary has said.

Dominik Raab said it was important to maintain a reliable minimum level of prevention between reports Boris Johnson has decided to raise the bar in the British stockpiles of Trident nuclear warheads, ending three decades of gradual disarmament.

The Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development, and Foreign Policy Governments will raise the limit from 180 to 260 heads, according to a leaked copy obtained by the Guardian.

The paper said it paves the way for a $ 10 billion arms deal in response to perceived threats from Russia and China.

Asked why the government would like to increase the amount, Mr. Raab told BBC Radio 4s Today: “As circumstances change and threats change over time, we need to maintain a credible minimum level of prevention.

Why Because it is the ultimate guarantee, the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threat from hostile states.

The cap on British stocks of Trident nuclear warheads is said to be lifted Credit: James Glossop / The Times / PA

Elsewhere the review warns that there is a real possibility that a terrorist group could launch a successful chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attack (CBRN) by 2030.

The prime minister will define the findings of the one-year bill billed as the most radical revaluation of the British country in the world since the end of the Cold War in the Commons on Tuesday.

It is expected to include the creation of a new high-level counter-terrorism operations center to direct the response of police and intelligence agencies in the event of an attack.

It will also be a new situation center in the Cabinet Office, similar to the White House room, where Barack Obama was able to watch the US special forces operation to assassinate Osama bin Laden in real time.

The prime minister will present the findings of the one-year poll to the Commons on Tuesday Credit: Peter Morrison / PA

The 100-page document, titled Global Britain in a Competitive Age, argues that raising the cap on nuclear warheads is in recognizing the evolving security environment and the evolving range of technological and doctrinal threats, the Guardian said.

A minimal, credible, independent nuclear deterrent, assigned to NATO defense, remains essential in order to guarantee the safety of us and our allies, the review says.

The review says Russia under Vladimir Putin poses an active threat however the language in China is more cautious, saying Beijing poses a systemic challenge.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Raab said he believed Russia “remains a threat” in terms of “cybernetics, the threat of their aggression as we have seen in Ukraine, the threat of propaganda and misinformation is great.

“We need to have a clear vision for this – to work with our international allies and be fully empowered.”

Reacting to the review, Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, said Russia was extremely hostile to the UK and its allies, while China represented a generational threat.

The former head of MI6 has warned that China and Russia pose a threat to the UK. Credit: AP

He told BBC R4s Today: “There is no doubt that China represents the threat of generations and the reason for this is that the idea that China will become more like us as it gets richer, or as its economy matures, is clear to birds. .

This will not happen. Rather, I expect the Chinese Communist Party to double its ideology in the future.

It will be an ideological divergence between us in the future, which will generate rivalry and diminish trust.

According to The Times, which has also received a copy of the review leak, she says the UK will not hesitate to defend its values ​​and increase the protection of critical infrastructure, such as the national grid, transport and water supplies.

However, in a section on China that is likely to alarm Tory hawks, the review argues that the UK will need to pursue a positive economic relationship, including deeper trade ties and more Chinese investment.

Elsewhere, it marks a strategic trend towards the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the view of ministers that it is becoming increasingly the geopolitical center of the world.

The relocation will be highlighted by the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group in the region on its first operational mission later this year.

It is also said to involve a personal commitment by the Prime Minister to restore foreign aid spending to 0.7% of national revenue when the fiscal situation allows after furious criticism of support cuts for Yemen and other countries.

In a Commons statement, Mr Johnson is expected to argue that while NATO remains the cornerstone of UK security in the Euro-Atlantic region, the country can no longer rely on an aging international to defend its interests.

I am deeply optimistic about the UK country in the world and our ability to seize opportunities ahead Boris Johnson

At a time when some countries are seeking to undermine the open and liberal international order that emerged after the Cold War, he is expected to say that the UK must use all the means at our disposal to ensure a world where democracies can to still flourish.

He is expected to say to MPs: I am deeply optimistic about the UK country in the world and our ability to seize opportunities ahead.

The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our Union will be combined with our international partnerships, modernized armed forces and a new green agenda, enabling us to look forward with confidence as we shape the world of the future.

The publication comes after the Prime Minister announced in November a $ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending over the next four years focusing on the next battlefields of space and cybernetics.

However, military chiefs have made clear the investment in new technologies means cuts in some industrial-age capabilities that will be set out in further paper by the Ministry of Defense next week.

The Army is expected to be the biggest loser with the number of troops expected to be reduced by more than 10,000, while its main Challenger 2 battle tank fleet is expected to be reduced by a third and the Warrior infantry fighting vehicle fully withdrawn.

