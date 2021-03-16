The Congressional Manifesto promises legislation to protect inter-class marriages





Congress on Tuesday issued its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, ANI reported. The party promised to pass a special law to protect inter-caste marriages, said Tamil Nadu KS Unit President KS Alagiri. Among other promises, Congress has said it will provide tax exemptions for beginners and young entrepreneurs for at least five years and provide training to 500 young people in each district for government work. The party also said it would take steps to remove the entry-level medical examination the National Qualification Entry Test, or NEET. Alagiri further said the manifesto mentions the promise of banning or closing alcoholic beverage stores in the state. The party assured that if it comes to power, the government will repay 50% of loans taken by small and medium industries and that three new farm laws will not apply in the state, News minutes reported. Last week, Congressional alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in his manifesto, promised 75% job reservation for locals and a 40% quota for women in government jobs, among others. The party, led by MK Stalin, also promised to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 per liter, in addition to a subsidy of Rs 100 for liquefied petroleum gas or LPG cylinders. DMK, which is the main partner in the Opposition alliance, will run in 173 seats, while Congress will nominate candidates in 25 constituencies. The Left Party, Thol Thirumavalavans Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi are also part of the alliance. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly election and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha’s poll will be held in a single round on April 6th. The results will be announced on May 2.







