Israel Unveils New Fragments of Dead Sea Scrolls Novelty





JERUSALEM Israeli researchers on Tuesday unveiled dozens of newly discovered Dead Sea Scale fragments containing nearly 2,000-year-old Bible texts, adding to the body of objects that shed light on the history of Judaism, early Christian life and ancient humanity . Fragments of parchment, ranging from just a few millimeters to a miniature in size, are the first in about 60 years to be discovered in archeological excavations in the Judean Desert. They were found as part of a four-year Israeli national project to prevent further looting of antiquities from the deep caves and crevices of the desert east and southeast of Jerusalem, which lies on the borders of Israel and the occupied West Bank. The project unearthed many other rare and historic finds, including a large woven basket with a lid that is dated to about 10,500 years ago and may be the oldest such untouched basket in the world. Archaeologists also found a 6,000-year-old skeleton, partly mummified, of a child buried in the fetal position and wrapped in a cloth.

The desert team showed extraordinary courage, dedication and dedication to the cause by diving into caves located between heaven and earth, said Israel Hasson, the outgoing director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, which is the custodian of about 15,000 fragments of rolls.

He added in a statement that their work in the caves included digging and sifting through them, enduring thick and suffocating dust and returning with gifts of immeasurable value to humanity. The Dead Sea Scrolls, discovered mainly during the last century, contain the earliest known copies of almost every book of the Hebrew Bible, except the Book of Esther, written on parchment and papyrus. Dating from about the third century BC to the first century AD, biblical and apocryphal texts are widely regarded as among the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century and remain the subject of heated academic debate around the world. . The arid conditions of the Judean Desert provided a unique environment for the natural preservation of organic objects and materials that would not normally have withstood the test of time.

The last fragments come from a scroll that was first discovered in the so-called Horror Cave, south of Ein Gedi in Israeli territory. Written in Greek by two scribes, it dates from the Bar Kokhba revolt period, nearly 1,900 years ago, when Jewish rebels fled with their families and hid from the Romans in caves. The Romans discovered and besieged the refugees in the Cave of Horror until they died of starvation there. The first archaeologists to arrive in the last century found their skulls and bones placed in baskets in the cave. The new passages contain verses from Zechariah 8: 16-17, including a portion of the name of God written in ancient Hebrew, and verses from Nahum 1: 5-6, both from the Bible Book of the Twelve Little Prophets.

The experts managed to reconstruct 11 lines of text from Zechariah, including the verses, These are the things you need to do: Speak the truth to one another, give true and perfect justice at your gates. And do not try evil against one another, and do not love fornication, for all these are things I hate, says the Lord. Oren Ableman, a member of the Antiquities Authority team that preserved and studied the new fragments, described the artifacts as another small piece of the enigma of the past. Speaking in the laboratories of the Museum of Israel in Jerusalem, where excerpts appeared to reporters Tuesday morning, he said the concept of equal justice for all was presented in these verses that are read by people and are meaningful to people up to this point. days.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos