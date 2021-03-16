RAF typhoons use Storm Shadow, Paveway IV weapons in Iraq





The British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets have used Storm Shadow missiles against Daesh targets southwest of the city of Erbil in northern Iraq. A series of airstrikes were carried out from March 10 to 12, followed by another airstrike on March 14 in support of Iraqi ground forces. After identifying several caves used by Daesh, Iraqi forces demanded that the RAF carry out air strikes. Storm Shadow missiles were first fired by two RAF Typhoons after undertaking a check to confirm any presence of civilians in the area. Site surveillance confirmed that the weapons completed the mission with accurate attacks. Moreover, the two Typhoons used six bombs directed by Paveway IV to carry out precision attacks at additional locations in the same area. According to the RAF, additional airstrikes using eight Paveway IV bombs were carried out in another group of caves held by Daesh. Moreover, six other Paveway IVs launched against additional targets on 14 March. The British Armed Forces are part of a global coalition of 83 members seeking to prevent a terrorist resurgence in Iraq.



Thematic Reports Are you concerned about the pace of innovation in your industry? GlobalData’s 2021 Themes Report, TMT, tells you everything you need to know about tech-savvy topics and which companies are in the best place to help you digitally transform your business. Find out more

It is stationed in the Middle East to support the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Forces to counter Daesh operations. Operation Shader is the code name used for the UK contribution to the US-led mission against Daesh in Iraq. Similar companies AOS technologies High speed cameras and digital cameras for air and military applications

VPT High-reliability power conversion products for military and aircraft applications

CCP Gransden Advanced Solutions for Design and Production of Composites









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos