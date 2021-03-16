Proceedings of Parliament Congress, government involved in word war in Lok Sabha over riot cases

The focus of his question was on climate activist Disha Ravi and the cases registered against leaders of the farmers’ union following the January 26 violence in the national capital.



Congress and the government got involved in a war of words on Tuesday in Lok Sabha over insurgency issues with the opposition party claiming the strict law is being misused, drawing a sharp response from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who demanded that she did not lecture others about democracy.

During Question Time, Telangana Congressman Anumula Revanth Reddy asked for the number of cases registered under insurgency across the country over the past 10 years, the degree of punishment, and the steps taken for their speedy trial.

The focus of his question was on climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested in the case of the farmers ‘protest package earlier this year and later given bail, and cases registered against leaders of the farmers’ union after the violence of 26 January in the national capital.

Mr. Reddy, Minister of State in the Home Office, provided a written response to the question in the House.

The Minister said that 47 cases of insurgency were registered in 2014; 30 in 2015; 35 in 2016; 51 in 2017; 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.

There is no direct involvement of the Center in riot cases, the minister said.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy was not happy with the answer. He said he had requested details for 10 years, but the information was only provided from 2014-2019.

Mr Revanth Reddy said giving half the information was leading the house in the wrong direction. He added that after 2014, anyone who criticizes government policy, the person is accused of insurgency.

In 2019, the sentence rate (for insurgency) was 3.3%. This means that these are politically motivated cases. If a youth leader is reserved for insurgency and issues drag on for 4-5 years, he / she is not in a position, they will not get a job, passport, visa. Activists like Disha Ravi are charged, but they are unable to prove anything in court, Anumala said.

He also asked if there is a proposal to drop false accusations against farmers union leaders protesting against the Centers ’three farm laws.

In response, the minister said that the data of the National Bureau of Criminal Records (NCRB) is based on information received from all states.

Attacking Congress, the minister said, the Member (Anumala) asked why the information was not provided before 2014. In the event of riots, when Congress was in power he did not keep any specific data on this. They tied him up with all the IPC crimes, he said.

The minister added that after the Modi government took responsibility, it began to present a separate clue on the uprising allegations.

… After the rise of social media, after the media awareness … they also give great speeches on democracy. But even after that the cases of uprising are much less, said the minister.

Manish Tewari, another member of Congress, had questions on similar lines. He said Section 124A of the Indian Criminal Code dealing with riots was being misused and used to suppress freedom of expression.

Responding, the minister said Congress does not need to legislate on abuse as he had used the Homeland Security Maintenance Act (MISA) against opposition leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mr Revanth Reddy and Mr Tewari also asked if the government was planning to narrow the scope of the uprising. The Minister said that a committee on Criminal Law Reforms chaired by the Vice Chancellor, National University of Justice, Delhi was formed in February 2020.

Interior Minister Amit Shah has written to the prime ministers of all states, judicial officers, various universities and law universities, law institutes asking for suggestions on the proposed changes.

Once the report is prepared, it will be discussed in Parliament, the minister added.