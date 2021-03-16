Prince Philip out of hospital after heart surgery and infection





Prince Philip is out of hospital after heart surgery and an infection left him seeking a month of treatment and recovery. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband can be seen in the photograph walking from King Edward VII Hospital in a waiting car behind a white screen placed by staff. He was then discharged from the private hospital where he was recovering after a heart procedure earlier this month. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted for the first time on 16 February on the advice of his doctor after reporting that he was not feeling well. What was originally intended as a precaution a few days in the hospital eventually saw her being treated for an infection and then moved to NHS St. Louis Hospital. After the successful procedure, he was transferred back to King Edward VII where he was recovering from that time. On March 5, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following the successful procedure of the Duke of Edinburgh at St Bartholomew Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII Hospital this morning. “Duke is expected to stay in the hospital to continue treatment for several days.” A day earlier, the palace confirmed: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will stay in the hospital for treatment, rest and recovery for a few days.” Prince Philip has been hospitalized many times, eight to ten years, but this has been his longest and has also been accompanied by isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Charles visited her at one stage, but it is not believed that he saw the queen in person during his four-week stay. While he was in the hospital, events surrounding the royal family erupted with accusations of racism targeting kings from across the Atlantic. Meghan Markle and his nephew Prince Harry describe how an unnamed family member commented on how dark their unborn child would be. The couple dismissed the queen and Philip as suspects, but left the charge hanging over the rest of the family. During the CBS Best Time specialty, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey: “At the same time, we have the conversation together that she will not be given security, she will not be given a title and also the concerns and conversations that as his dark skin may be when he is born. “ A day after the March 7 broadcast, Oprah told CBS This morning“He did not share his identity with me, but wanted to make sure I knew and, if I could share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather who were part of those conversations.”

