Cunard Adds Cruises to Celebrate 100 Years of World Cruise – Cruise Industry News





Cunard has introduced new 2023 itineraries for Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world pioneering voyage and the first consecutive round trip of the globe by a passenger aircraft. According to a press release, to celebrate the launch week, Cunard will offer two Shine points on all Cunard Fare bookings made between March 16 and 23, 2021. Furthermore, all bookings made by agents before 31 March 2021, will benefit from a – increase in commission percentage announced in December. Cunard was the pioneer of world travel and a century later they were just as passionate about these very special journeys as never before, said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. Launching world cruise is always an exciting time for us and our partner partners, which we expect to be especially so this year as we celebrate 100 years of world travel. Our booking incentives are a thank you for the way our agents have supported us this year and the tremendous work they do sharing Cunards itineraries and exciting experiences, Palethorpe added. The new Cunards voyages will reflect many call ports from the world’s first Cunards cruises on the RMS Laconia and RMS Samaria ships, as well as calls to some of today’s most inspiring destinations, the luxury cruise line said. Destinations at the Queen Mary 2s 102-night Voyage World Centenary will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, mimicking the RMS Samaria 1923 world voyage The trip also includes overnight stops in Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town while traveling from Southampton via Asia, Australia and South Africa. Centennial World Travel Queen Victoria’s 101st Night will visit RMS Laconia 1922/23 port calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Cabo San Lucas, Colombo, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Manila and Naples, as well visits Aruba Jordan, Tonga and a full transit of the Panama Canal. According to the press release, guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive program of events and parties, both on shore and aboard, with entertainment and dining that reflect each region of the world visited. As well as full Centennial World trips like Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria trips can be booked in individual sectors ranging from two to 40 nights in duration. With her sister ships exploring the world, Queen Elizabeth will enjoy a season of home cruises around Australia with a selection of two to 28 night voyages, departing from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle and Auckland. This includes for the first time about 28 nights of travel in Australia. Cunards Centenary World Travel is part of the Cunards program of new cruises for winter 2022/23 available to be booked from March 17, 2021, to the general public and from March 16, 2021, for past guests.

