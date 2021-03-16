Boris Johnson Says UK Should Ignore Covid-19 In Starting Pandemic





Topline The British Prime Minister reportedly said the best thing for the UK would be to ignore the Covid-19 explosion in China early last year and warned that an overreaction to the pandemic would do more harm than good, a BBC report for governments has revealed early treatment of the outbreak, highlighting the UK government’s early approach to tackling the pandemic that included mixed messages and a delayed blockage. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a Covid-19 virtual press conference at 10 Downing Street. Getty Images

The main facts A source told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the general view by the end of January 2020 was that everything was just hysteria, and it was just like a flu. The report notes that on 31 January last year, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in the UK, the Prime Minister and his team were exhausted but excited about Brexit as it was the day Britain formally left the Union. European. While a small group held daily meetings on Downing Street, there was no proper emergency plan, the report added. Once the scale of the pandemic became apparent, some in the administration considered taking a herd immunity approach and reportedly talked about “sheep parties” where people would be encouraged to gather and become infected. A cabinet minister not mentioned in the report was also critical of Johnsons’ decision to reopen the economy last summer, saying: “We knew there would be a second wave. According to the report, the British prime minister initially resisted imposing a second blockade believing it would be a disaster and many in his administration saw his actions as disappointing, dangerous and political, according to Kuenssberg. Main history Earlier this week, Johnson reportedly admitted to his aides that the UK closed too late, but the British Prime Minister blames the decision on his scientific advisers. Telegraph reported that Johnson would act more, sooner and faster if he could come back. The UK imposed its first blockade on March 23 last year with 6,650 cases and 335 deaths, and almost two weeks after the WHO declared the blast a pandemic. According to TelegraphReport, the prime minister had made his initial decisions based on outdated forecasts given by government departments. Large number 143,259. This is the total number of people in Britain whose death certificates cite Covid-19 as the cause of death, according to data shared by the UK government. Of those numbers, 125,580 deaths occurred within 28 days of a positive test. Each number makes Britain the country with the highest Covid-19 death rate in Europe and the fifth highest overall. Further reading Covid: The internal history of the government’s battle against the virus (BBC) Exclusive: Boris Johnson admits he made a mistake in delaying the first block (Telegraph) Full coverage and live updates for Coronavirus







