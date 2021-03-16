AP police report on Chandrababu Naidu in ‘Amaravati scam land’, Real Estate News, ET RealEstate





Andhra Pradesh CID police on Tuesday issued a statement to former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the ‘Amaravati land fraud’, which the Telugu Desam Party called the “most worthless FIR” presented by a ruling YSRC MLA. The FIR was set up under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the SC and ST Act (Prevention of Cruelty). CID Investigating Officer Lakshmi Narayana Rao asked Chandrababu to appear in person at the CID Regional Office in Vijayawada on March 23 “to examine you (A-1) in the above crime, to establish facts that are in your exclusive knowledge” . The FIR was registered by the CID on March 12, based on an appeal filed by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on February 24, more than a month after the Supreme Court dismissed a “domestic trade” case in the Amaravati land fraud, named Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister P Narayana as “known / suspected unknown accused”. The issue concerns land acquisition for the development of the new state capital Amaravati in 2015. The time of the appeal and the FIR raised eyebrows after it came after a lapse of six years and a related case was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Referring to the MLA complaint, the FIR said, “some of the constituents (farmers) of his constituency represented that some influential people from the then government had deceived them by illegally taking their lands, in fraudulently keeping innocent villagers under confusion and fear of insecurity about their lands. This group of middle-class people who were part of the conspiracy falsely represented that the government would take their allotted lands without giving any compensation (sic) “. In this regard, the complainant verified the GOs issued by the government and found that some irregularities had been committed by the respondents and caused irreparable losses to the SC and ST community and weaker sections and received erroneous profits and sought to take action. required legal, said FIR. A team of CID officials went to the Chandrababu Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, where he was staying now, and sent him the notice. Under section 41 of the CrPC, any police officer “may arrest any person who has been interested in a known offense, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been lodged, or if reliable information has been obtained without a warrant from a judge and without an order., or there is a reasonable suspicion, that he has been so concerned. “ Reacting to the CID announcement, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said it was nothing but “revenge”. In a statement, Atchannaidu claimed that YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddys family had occupied over 700 hectares of land allotted to his family estate in Kadapa district for 30 years and claimed to have returned 300 hectares after being exposed. “Did not your father, the late Prime Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, change the Land Allocation Law (Transfer Prohibition) in 2007. Has not he made it possible for the poor to take the lands of the poor and hand them over to the elect? Asked Atchannaidu. The former minister stressed that the lands in the Amaravati region were not taken for any personal gain but the farmers had voluntarily given them for the construction of the state capital.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos