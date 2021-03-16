UK to increase nuclear stockpiles, warns of chemical attack or contaminated bomb likely by 2030

Photography: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Photography: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The UK plans to strengthen its nuclear weapons stockpiles to counter growing threats around the world, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced as he unveiled a radical defense and foreign policy adjustment.

Under a plan for the next decade, the UK will cut the number of troops, tanks and some fighter jets, according to a person familiar with the matter, while strengthening its nuclear missile arsenal potentially by more than 40%.

The first phase of the plans is contained in a 100-page report which Johnson officials are billing as the most comprehensive reassessment of security and the UK country in the world since the end of the Cold War.

In it, the government warns that the country is under threat from rogue states, terrorists and even large tech companies, arguing that British military capabilities and international strategies need to be reshaped in response.

The decision to strengthen the UK nuclear capability takes time for the gradual disarmament that marked the end of the Cold War amid an assessment that other countries are “increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals” that include “new nuclear technologies”, the report said.

“We remain committed to maintaining the minimum destructive power needed to ensure that the UK nuclear deterrent remains credible and effective against the full range of the state’s nuclear threats from all directions,” the document said.

Highlights in Johnson’s defense plan The maximum limit on the number of nuclear warheads held by the UK will increase to 260 from 180

Military bases will be upgraded in Kenya, Oman, Singapore, Cyprus, Gibraltar and Germany so that forces can respond more quickly – with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Plans to develop the next generation of naval vessels, including Type 32 frigates, and to build warships in Scotland will continue while at least 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets will be added by 2025.

Work on the development of the Future RAF Combat Air System and the deployment of updated Typhoon radars will also continue.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the ministers will set out next week plans to cut the British army to 10,000 personnel, along with a reduction of 77 tanks and 760 Lockheed Martin Warrior combat vehicles.

The Royal Air Force will see a landing of 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, 13 Lockheed Hercules transports planes and four VIP planes of Queen Elizabeth II, said the person

The Navy will miss two specialized submarine-hunting frigates, as well as 13 minesweepers to be replaced by drones, the person said.

As the UK moves towards a higher dependence on technology, the traditional capability will be discontinued or phased out. A defense capability plan, including reductions in troop numbers, is set to be announced next week, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The document warns that the world is facing a threat of terrorism involving unusual weapons, too.

“The main sources of terrorist threat are from Islamic terrorism and related to Northern Ireland and far-right, far-left, anarchist and single-issue terrorism,” the report says. “It is unlikely that a terrorist group will launch a successful CBRN attack by 2030.” CBRN is an abbreviation for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear.

However, the former head of the British intelligence agency MI6, Alex Younger, said that the threat of a so-called dirty bomb is not inevitable. “I am not aware of any information that has him as an unavoidable issue, but it is clear that he must stay factored in,” he told BBC radio on Tuesday.

The policy framework includes overseas assistance, cyber warfare, the future of the armed forces, and addressing climate change. For Johnson, it is a chance to show the world how he sees the post-Brexit role of Britain in the global order that is evolving over the next decade.

In the report, Johnson described a new activist approach to international relations on issues such as climate change and democracy as he makes it clear that he considers the Indo-Pacific to be increasingly the geopolitical center of the world, especially with the rise of China’s influence.

Johnson plans to visit India in late April on his first overseas trip since Britain left the European Union’s trade and market regime as part of a plan to deepen defense, diplomatic and trade relations with India, Japan, Korea and South and Australia.

“We must be willing to change our approach and adapt to the new world that is emerging around us,” Johnson said in the preface to the so-called integrated review. “Open and democratic societies like the UK need to demonstrate that they are fit for a more competitive world.”

The report said China’s growing power and international determination are likely to be “the most important geopolitical factor” of the next decade.

“Open trade economies like the UK will have to engage with China and stay open to Chinese trade and investment, but they also have to protect themselves from practices that have the opposite effect on prosperity and security,” he said. she.

Johnson’s approach to China risks a further battle with his Conservative Party colleagues, who have taken an increasingly tough line on relations with the nation. Describing China as a “systemic threat” while denouncing Russia under Vladimir Putin as an “active threat,” Johnson’s report risks angering some Tories.

Describing Saudi Arabia as a “close ally” is likely to upset those who have called for an end to unrestricted arms sales after the US said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of columnist Jamal Khashoggi .

The report also contains a commitment to restore foreign aid spending to 0.7% of national income “when the fiscal situation allows” after Johnson Conservative Party colleagues threatened to take him to court to block cuts in foreign aid spending.

The review says British troops will serve overseas “more often and for longer” in the “new frontiers” of space and cyber warfare and will help other nations counter “non-state challenges”, including those posed by terrorists. .

– With the help of Giles Turner, Caroline Hepker and Thomas Seal

