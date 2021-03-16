Hong Kong Skyline, May 28, 2020. TIRONI SIU / Reuters

A proposed new law tightening patriotic loyalty tests for Hong Kong politicians could trap city judges, further threatening its harsh judicial independence, say law scholars, lawyers and diplomats.

They warn that the so-called negative list which envisions unpatriotic actions under the oath law is very vague and can put judges under strong pressure if their decisions and judgments are considered challenging by the government.

The bill, launched last month and expected to be debated in the city legislature this week, is part of a new effort by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to ensure that only patriots govern the city.

It has long been seen as the foundation on which Hong Kong’s international freedoms and financial status, independent city judiciary, and common law-based legal system have grown in importance since the imposition of a comprehensive national security law in June. Diplomats, business people and activists say that as various Hong Kong institutions are destroyed, including the legislature, local media and academia, the judiciary is Beijing’s main remaining control that strengthens authoritarian control in its freest city.

Much of the bill includes how legislators and county councilors at the community level could be disqualified if their oaths are considered dishonest. Such moves are expected to pave the way for the mass disqualification of pro-democracy politicians who humiliated the pro-Beijing camp when they won county polls with a big score in 2019.

But while the ranks of city judges, including leading foreign lawyers, have to take oaths in Hong Kong under long-standing requirements, they also fall under the scope of the legislation.

HOLISTIC LOVE

Launching the bill last month, Hong Kong Secretary of the Continent and Constitutional Affairs Erick Tsang said the law fulfills the government’s constitutional responsibility. Tsang defined patriotism as a holistic love affair involving the leadership of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Simon Young, a professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Law, said the vague nature of some of the negative list elements could trigger strong scrutiny and complaints.

He singled out references to acts that had a tendency to undermine the order of the political structure or the general interests of Hong Kong.

These references are extremely vague and create more potential complications for how the judiciary itself should regulate judges against these new standards, Young told Reuters. There is still time to clarify things, the point is that we should not define these specific parameters of the oath in such vague ways with a field so far exceeded that it could undermine judicial independence.

A spokesman for the judiciary said that because of the independence of the judiciary, it was inappropriate for her to comment on any legislative proposals. The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

The spokesman added that it had been expressed in express terms that the Hong Kong courts would exercise judicial power independently, free from any interference.

As reflected in their judicial oath, in the exercise of their judicial power, judges are required to determine and handle cases strictly in accordance with the law and legal principles, the judiciary spokesman said.

Legislation will still need to comply with the Basic Law, which describes judicial independence, including legal immunity for judges.

Senior attorneys warned that the proposals added a new layer of foreign policy oversight and could complicate lengthy arrangements involving the appointment and discipline of judges.

The difference here is that you are not swearing that you will uphold a constitutional principle or value, but are expected to make an effective oath to a party or an individual, said a veteran lawyer.

A senior Western envoy said the once vast autonomy of cities depended on a thread and that judges had everything left.

We are telling the governments of Hong Kong and China not only that we and our business communities are watching closely, but that we are all deeply concerned about the prospect of what Beijing is stylizing as reforms that put additional pressure on the legal system. said the messenger. The judiciary should be left alone to do its job.

China’s parliament on Thursday approved a draft resolution to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city’s institutions and introducing a mechanism to control politicians’ allegiance to Beijing. Reuters

