London will receive the 544m investment to start the recovery

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was putting the revitalization of highways, community support and job growth at the center of his plan to rebuild the capital. Photo: Simon Dawson / Reuters

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced investments worth 544 million ($ 754 million) to create jobs and revitalize local areas in the city. However, he warned that the government must comply with its plans for the capital if the country is to recover.

At the London Recovery Summit Summit, Khan said he is putting the revitalization of highways, community support and job growth at the center of his plan to rebuild the capital.

Khan said: We owe it to anyone who has lost their lives, to the key workers who have done so much to keep us safe and to all those who have suffered to ensure that we build an even better London after the pandemic.

Earlier, Khan launched his campaign to be re-elected mayor by calling for a post-war economic recovery package for the capital.

The Labor Secretary said jobs, jobs, London countries affected by the coronavirus crisis will be a top priority if he wins a new term in the May election.

Included in his latest announcement is that utility companies in London will bring in an additional 499 million investments over the 1.5 billion announced last year by creating over 1,400 jobs, with programs to support jobs for young Londoners and those of BAME descent.

The municipality is also supporting companies to unlock another green salvage proposal worth $ 346 million from regulators, with an additional 250 jobs available.

READ MORE: Businesses push London to ‘lead’ recovery after COVID to maintain global economic status

Khan also announced a $ 32 million fund to support Londoners from next academic year to gain the skills needed to support Londons recovery, such as for jobs in the green sector, health and social care, creators and sectors digital.

Also included in the new funding is a High 4 million ‘High Streets for All Challenge’ scheme that will invite Londoners and municipalities to come up with ideas on how high roads can change to meet the needs of a post-COVID world. 19.

Another 3 million will be allocated for Future Neighborhoods 2030, a project that will support two to four neighborhoods to transform their local environments, tackle climate change and air pollution, and prepare them for a future with zero carbon.

The story goes on

In addition, some of the largest city organizations said they will work together using their procurement and recruitment power to maximize employment opportunities.

A group, led by the London NHS, developed the first ever London-wide Anchor Institution Charter in London, which was signed by Transport for London (TfL), the London Fire Brigade and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others. others.

These organizations, which together employ more than 490,000 people and spend over 73 billion a year in London, are committed to helping the capital recover from the pandemic by targeting job opportunities and support for Londoners most affected by the virus and its economic consequences.

Earlier, Britain’s main business group, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said London should “lead” a post-COVID recovery, develop sustainable prosperity and redefine its height in the world.

In its London Renaissance Plan, the CBI sets out a plan for the future of the capitals which pushes the winner of the May vote to win London’s unique champions and sectors.

LOOK: What is V-shaped economic recovery?