Ontario Provincial Police Says Traffic Crash Reduced, But Fatalities Increased in 2020

Canadian Press

Vehicle manufacturers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

DETROIT The world’s largest automakers have made something quite clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the coming years. However for that to happen, they will have to sell the idea to people like Steve Bock. When Bock recently replaced his family’s 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered and rejected the idea of ​​buying an electric vehicle. An EV with enough space to hold his two dogs would cost a lot, he decided. And would worry about driving long distances with very few charging stations. I would consider whether prices would go down, Bock said, though it left open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time. Instead, Bock, from suburban Raleigh, North Carolina, settled in a Subaru Outback. Like almost every other vehicle sold in the United States, it runs on gasoline. Opinion polls show that a significant majority of Americans are in line with Bock. An EV can be on their shopping list if it costs less, if there are more charging stations and if a wider variety of models are available. In other words, time is not right. This adds a considerable risk to larger vehicle manufacturers. With governments across the globe intensifying efforts to change climate change, vehicle manufacturers are clashing with their future with the idea that consumers will soon be willing to buy vehicles that do not run on internal combustion engines that have powered cars and trucks for over a century, but in electricity stored in a battery pack. General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen plan to spend a combined $ 77 billion on the development of global electric vehicles over the next five years, with models from small SUV trucks. GM has gone so far as to announce a goal to end gasoline and diesel passenger vehicles entirely by 2035 and become carbon neutral by 2040. For vehicle manufacturers, the risk is as dangerous as it is simple: What if American consumers reject electric vehicles for many years to come? The companies would have no choice but to discount themselves and would hope, meanwhile, that their profits from gas vehicles would cover their costs at least until large portions of buyers were drawn to EVs. If they do not, the financial blow can be severe. At present, EVs account for less than 2% of new vehicle sales in the US and about 3% worldwide. Still still a sector that does not have a massive attraction for the entire population, said Jeff Schuster, president of global vehicle forecasting for LMC Automotive, a consulting firm. It can be a financial downturn if consumers do not buy at the same level. “However, in contrast to the United States, EV sales have picked up in Europe and China, mainly due to much broader pollution regulations and government incentives. These stronger environmental regulations are forcing the industry to sell. In Europe, carmakers unveiled a range of new electric models ahead of the EU ‘s lower limits for average carbon dioxide emissions, the main greenhouse gas blamed for climate change, which went into effect Government-backed incentives could cut costs close to that of an internal combustion vehicle Result: Nearly 730,000 battery-powered vehicles were sold in Europe in 2020 more than 300,000 of them in the three months By the end of the year the market share of electric vehicles with only batteries and plug-in hybrids jumped from 3% to 10.5% By the end of December, their share had reached almost one in four. Griese from Essen, Germany, who bought a Peugeot 208 with batteries after driving electric cars in the engine pool at work. Griese found that they provided the acceleration needed to safely join the highway for her 40-kilometer (25-mile) journey to the public works department in the city of Solingen. I said to myself, when they cost about 30,000 euros ($ 36,263) and have a range of more than 300 miles, and when incentives are set high, then I’m there. And that happened last year. After a government subsidy of 6,000 euros and car manufacturers 3,000 euros in parts, its new car will cost around 24,000 euros ($ 29,000). The car can use fast charging stations along highways, where it can be charged within an hour and a half when making longer trips, such as shopping excursions in neighboring Holland, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) away. I found it very attractive, she said. In China, which accounts for about 40% of EV global sales, purchases have accelerated due to restrictions on the number of internal combustion vehicles that can be registered in six major cities, said Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at research firm Sanford C. Bernstein. Vehicle manufacturers, including beginners Lucid, Bollinger, Rivian and Workhorse, plan to introduce 22 new EV models in the US this year after coming out six last year, according to LMC. Stronger regulations and, perhaps, higher EV sales may also come to the United States if the Biden administration succeeds in promoting its electric vehicles as part of a broader plan for fight climate change. Still, it can prove an uphill battle. Only 260,000 fully electric vehicles were sold last year in the United States. This is from a total new vehicle market of 14.6 million. In fact, Americans are still throwing cars, in general, in favor of trucks and SUVs with less fuel efficiency. Two polls late last year provided a brief glimpse of Americans’ appetite for electric vehicles. One, from Consumer Reports, showed that only 4% of adults with a driver’s license planned to get an EV the next time they buy a vehicle. An additional 27% said they would consider one. About 40% express interest but not for their next purchase. About 29% do not want an EV at all. Likewise, when JD Power surveyed people intending to buy or rent a new vehicle in the next 18 months, only about 20% said they were likely to buy an EV. Approximately 21% were unlikely. The rest were undecided. For every new vehicle buyer they seriously consider (battery-powered electric vehicles), there is another one at the opposite end of the spectrum, said Stewart Stropp, senior vehicle retail director at JD Power. For one thing, Stropp said, most buyers are unfamiliar with electric vehicles and have not ridden one. Those who do, however, are approximately three times more likely to consider them, he said. People want as many chargers as gas stations, Stropp said, but they do not seem to realize that most charging can be done at home. The task of breaking the American public’s reluctance to invest in a fully electric vehicle can prove problematic. And vehicle manufacturers clearly recognize that. Last year, General Motors planned a major public campaign featuring test drives and engineers to answer customer questions at events around the country. However, the viral pandemic forced him to disrupt the plan. GM is making experts virtually available this summer as it begins selling a small Chevrolet Bolt electric SUV for just under $ 34,000, its first electric entry into the most popular segment of the US market. But Tony Johnson, marketing director for Chevy electric vehicles, admits there are no substitutes for seat placement. Johnson notes with optimism that polls conducted for GM show that the number of people who would consider an EV is much higher than it was five years ago. GM is keeping the price of the redesigned Bolt hatchback below $ 32,000, he said, and is offering free home charging stations. Schuster predicts U.S. sales to grow to 359,000 this year, rising to 2022 and reaching over 1 million next year. By 2030, LMC forecasts sales in the US of over 4 million EV. However, even this would represent only a quarter of the total market. Still, encouraging signs appeared in February, when EV sales rose 55% from a year earlier to 18,969, according to Edmunds.com. Helping to increase sales, Schuster said, was the variety of models, plus added incentives and the expectation of stricter pollution limits by the Biden administration. Biden favors expanding a tax credit for EV purchases and has pledged to help build another 500,000 refueling stations and increase fuel economy requirements. Currently, a $ 7,500 federal tax credit is phased out after a vehicle manufacturer hits 200,000 EV sales. GM and Tesla have surpassed that level, and Nissan is close. A bill by Democrats would raise the limit to 600,000. Such a move would clearly help Tesla, the world leader in EV sales, which is facing increasing competition as other vehicle manufacturers strive to catch up. The market will move towards EVs, Schuster predicts, when all these forces are lined up. “There are more choices, more competitive pressure,” he said. A new generation of technology will lower prices. We are getting there. ___ McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany. Tom Krisher and David McHugh, The Associated Press