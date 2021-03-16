ACT Alliance: Lebanon Crisis, March 16, 2021 – Lebanon





SITUATION Moving into the third year of severe economic recession, Lebanon is facing its worst and worst depression since the end of the Lebanese Civil War that lasted for 15 years. Between the Syrian refugee crisis crisis, street protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, the dangerous depletion of resources, the explosion of the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, the prolonged lack of a functioning cabinet and overlapping economic, financial and social crises , Lebanon struggles to survive on the brink of collapse. Lebanon has the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. The country hosts about 500,000 Palestinian refugees, 500,000 migrant workers of various nationalities and 1.5 million Syrian refugees of whom about 78 percent have no legal status (UNHCR) and 89 percent live below the extreme poverty line. 1 Lebanon’s financial crisis, foreign exchange shortages and the devaluation of the Lebanese Pound have prompted commercial banks to set strict limits on withdrawing dollars and blocking most transfers abroad2 . Residents ’bank savings have also been blocked and withdrawal permits barely meet people’s needs. Despite a decades-long rate of 1,507.5 LBP against the dollar, the black market value of the USD is now around 12,000-13,000 LBP, which indicates a reference to the real value of the currency and the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). Due to corruption and an unfriendly business system, Lebanon has restricted self-sustaining domestic industries. Central Bank reserves are drying up and shortages in goods and materials in the market are growing. The loss of purchasing power is dramatic and is felt mainly by those who earn in Lebanese Pounds and have no other sources of income in foreign currencies. Lebanon’s average inflation rate in 2020 rose to 84.8 percent, the highest since 1992. Year-end inflation (December 2020 compared to December 2019) stands at 145.8 percent with the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rising by 5 times and the price of clothing and footwear increasing by 6.6 times. Moreover, and according to UNOCHA, 220 people were killed by the blasts in the Port of Beirut, with more than 6,500 injured, including 1,000 children and about 300,000 people left homeless. In addition, 120 schools, the country’s main wheat silos and at least 15 medical facilities, including three major hospitals, have suffered damages ranging from about $ 5 billion, according to the governor of Beirut; These outbreaks further exacerbated weaknesses and inequalities in the country. Moreover, COVID-19 hit the country hard. The virus had begun to spread again in an almost uncontrollable manner immediately after the explosion of Beirut port and hospitals are barely able to find beds (both regular and ICU) for even the most critical patients. The lack of the dollar has limited the import of vital medical equipment and has led banks to restrict credit lines. Medical supplies, including oxygen, fans, gloves and masks, are scarce, jeopardizing Lebanon’s ability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 4 Many health workers resigned and others died from the virus itself. The country is put under severe stalemate compromising people’s remaining ability to generate income and protect their families. With the increase in stressors, poverty in Lebanon is likely to continue to worsen in 2021. UNESCWA estimates reveal that more than 55% of the country’s population is now trapped in poverty and is struggling for necessities.

