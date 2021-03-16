In Tokyo, Blinken and Austin work to revive Asian alliance to oppose ChinaExBulletin



SEOUL, South Korea – In Tokyo on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed U.S. alliances and cooperation with allies to counter China’s challenges to U.S. priority at the heart of the Biden administration’s foreign policy in her first cabinet -external trip.

Blinken promised the United States’ unwavering commitment to protect Japan “through the full range of its capabilities, including the core.” A key part of the Biden administration’s “America is back” rhetoric involves securing allies who were unclear from the Trump administration’s sometimes disregardful view of alliances.

A joint statement issued after the meetings said “China’s conduct, which is inconsistent with the existing international order, poses political, economic, military and technological challenges to the Alliance and the international community.”

He added that the ministers were “committed to counteracting the destabilizing obligation and behavior towards others in the region, which undermines the international rule-based system”.

In public meetings and statements, Japan cast its usual reluctance to call China by name. Tokyo has reserved its most direct criticism of Beijing for maritime disputes in the East China Sea, particularly over the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyu Islands, claimed by both nations but controlled by Japan.

Secretary Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi spoke concern in connection with a new Chinese law authorizing his Coast Guard to open fire on intruders in what it considers Chinese territorial waters.

The ministers also raised human rights issues in Hong Kong, where the continent has hit the protest against democracys, and China’s Xinjiang Far-West region, whose Muslim minority population is facing widespread oppression.

The Allies also called for peace in the Taiwan Strait, a narrow body of water between the continent and Taiwan that has been at the center of China’s military presence.

China did not respond to any of the ministers’ specific points on Tuesday, but a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said that cooperation between the US and Japan should promote peace and stability in Asia and not harm the interests of any third party.

Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with top Chinese diplomats in Alaska after visiting Seoul, South Korea, on their way to Washington.

The U.S. and Japanese ministers also expressed concern about the military coup and the bloody suppression of protests in Myanmar, seen as an early test of the U.S. ability to mobilize allies and promote value-based diplomacy.

Japan’s behind-the-scenes communication with Myanmar’s military, prompting it to restore civilian rule, has so far yielded some notable results. Today, Myanmar accused its ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun of treason, according to Reuters. The ambassador has condemned the coup.

U.S. and Japanese officials also stressed the importance of tripartite cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington, but did not mention how the two Asian neighbors could narrow their differences.

Much of the revival of the US alliance system in Asia is causing Tokyo and Seoul to set aside a long and bitter feud over historical issues, including the sexual enslavement of Koreans and other women by the military. Japanese during World War II and 1910 -1945 Japanese colonization of Korea.

The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to work for the denuclearization of North Korea and to address North human rights violations. The Biden administration is conducting a policy review to decide its future moves in North Korea, including perhaps the resumption of nuclear negotiations, which have remained stalled for the past two years.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong made Pyongyang’s first statement on Tuesday targeting the Biden administration, criticizing the joint military exercise between the US and South Korea, which have shrunk, both due to the pandemic and to leave room for diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong threatened that Pyongyang might withdraw a peaceful inter-Korean military pact and urged the US to avoid hostile actions, which could “keep him from sleeping a good night”.