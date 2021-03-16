International
In Tokyo, Blinken and Austin work to revive Asian alliance to oppose ChinaExBulletin
Kazuhiro Nogi / AP
SEOUL, South Korea – In Tokyo on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed U.S. alliances and cooperation with allies to counter China’s challenges to U.S. priority at the heart of the Biden administration’s foreign policy in her first cabinet -external trip.
Blinken promised the United States’ unwavering commitment to protect Japan “through the full range of its capabilities, including the core.” A key part of the Biden administration’s “America is back” rhetoric involves securing allies who were unclear from the Trump administration’s sometimes disregardful view of alliances.
A joint statement issued after the meetings said “China’s conduct, which is inconsistent with the existing international order, poses political, economic, military and technological challenges to the Alliance and the international community.”
He added that the ministers were “committed to counteracting the destabilizing obligation and behavior towards others in the region, which undermines the international rule-based system”.
In public meetings and statements, Japan cast its usual reluctance to call China by name. Tokyo has reserved its most direct criticism of Beijing for maritime disputes in the East China Sea, particularly over the disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyu Islands, claimed by both nations but controlled by Japan.
Secretary Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi spoke concern in connection with a new Chinese law authorizing his Coast Guard to open fire on intruders in what it considers Chinese territorial waters.
The ministers also raised human rights issues in Hong Kong, where the continent has hit the protest against democracys, and China’s Xinjiang Far-West region, whose Muslim minority population is facing widespread oppression.
The Allies also called for peace in the Taiwan Strait, a narrow body of water between the continent and Taiwan that has been at the center of China’s military presence.
China did not respond to any of the ministers’ specific points on Tuesday, but a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said that cooperation between the US and Japan should promote peace and stability in Asia and not harm the interests of any third party.
Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with top Chinese diplomats in Alaska after visiting Seoul, South Korea, on their way to Washington.
The U.S. and Japanese ministers also expressed concern about the military coup and the bloody suppression of protests in Myanmar, seen as an early test of the U.S. ability to mobilize allies and promote value-based diplomacy.
Japan’s behind-the-scenes communication with Myanmar’s military, prompting it to restore civilian rule, has so far yielded some notable results. Today, Myanmar accused its ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun of treason, according to Reuters. The ambassador has condemned the coup.
U.S. and Japanese officials also stressed the importance of tripartite cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington, but did not mention how the two Asian neighbors could narrow their differences.
Much of the revival of the US alliance system in Asia is causing Tokyo and Seoul to set aside a long and bitter feud over historical issues, including the sexual enslavement of Koreans and other women by the military. Japanese during World War II and 1910 -1945 Japanese colonization of Korea.
The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to work for the denuclearization of North Korea and to address North human rights violations. The Biden administration is conducting a policy review to decide its future moves in North Korea, including perhaps the resumption of nuclear negotiations, which have remained stalled for the past two years.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong made Pyongyang’s first statement on Tuesday targeting the Biden administration, criticizing the joint military exercise between the US and South Korea, which have shrunk, both due to the pandemic and to leave room for diplomacy with Pyongyang.
Kim Yo Jong threatened that Pyongyang might withdraw a peaceful inter-Korean military pact and urged the US to avoid hostile actions, which could “keep him from sleeping a good night”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]