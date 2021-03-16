Kerala Assembly Elections: How will Thiruvananthapuram be shaken?





Capital development, a perennial bone of contention, will be at the top of the campaign agenda on three major competing fronts



How Thiruvananthapuram will be shaken is the much debated question as the urban constituency prepares for the Assembly elections of these years. The development of the capital, a perennial bone of contention, will be at the top of the campaign agenda of the three competing fronts as they prepare for battle on April 6th. VS Sivakumar of Congress had claimed the Assembly electorate for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2011 and 2016. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) this time has strong hopes of breaking the UDF apple postcard this time. Once again, Mr. Sivakumar will face Congress LDF candidate Antony Raju Janadhipathya Kerala, whom he defeated in 2016. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen actor Krishnakumar as the party candidate. The Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, as we know it today, is relatively new. The Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyurkavu segments were formed by the Thiruvananthapuram North, Thiruvananthapuram West and Thiruvananthapuram East constituencies that ceased to exist after the demarcation. It was from Thiruvananthapuram East that Congressman B. Vijayakumar won in 1991, 1996 and 2001. Thiruvananthapuram North conferred victory on CPI (M) M. Vijayakumar in 1987, 1991, 1996 and 2006. Congressman MM Hassan won over Thiruvananthapuram West in 1987 and 1991 and MV Raghavan of the CMP in 2001. The three constituencies last saw battle in their old avatars in 2006. That year, M. Vijayakumar and V. Sivankutty claimed North and East for CPI (M), while V. Surendran Pillai won in the West. In the fight for the new Thiruvananthapuram electorate in 2011, USF VS Sivakumar defeated Mr. Surendran Pillai with 5,352 votes. Mr Sivakumar repeated the achievement in 2016, this time defeating LDF’s Antony Raju by 10,905 votes. Presence of BJPs In recent years, BJP has also sought to increase its influence in the region. BJP BK Sekhar was third here in 2011, winning 11,519 votes. In 2016, the party decision to deploy cricketer S. Sreesanth had attracted the country’s attention in the battle for Thiruvananthapuram. Sreesanth was pushed to third place, but he managed to secure 34,764 votes. The Assembly segment favored the UDF in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shashi Tharoor won 57,077 votes in the constituency, while KJmanam Rajasekharan of the BJP managed 42,877 votes and C. Divakaran of the LDF, 27,530. Geographically, the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly electorate is bordered by Nemom to the south, Vattiyurkavu and Kazhakuttam to the north, and the Arabian Sea to the west. The constituency consists of 25 neighborhoods of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which include the main areas of the city, as well as a number of coastal wards. According to the final voter list published on January 20, the constituency has 2,00,281 voters, including 97,179 men, 1,03,079 women and 23 transgender voters. The numbers are likely to increase once the integrated voter list, which includes additions, is published.

