Night siege located in Rupnagar district of Punjab





Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, authorities said a nighttime curfew would be imposed in the Rupnagar district of Punjab until further notice. Around us the night time will be from 11:00 – 5 am. Several districts in the state including Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala and others have already imposed night curfews and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. On Monday, there was no increasing release in COVID-19 cases in Punjab as 1,843 fresh infections brought the number to 1,99,573, while the death toll rose to 6,099 with 27 more deaths, according to a medical bulletin released . The number of active cases also rose from 11,550 on Sunday to 11,942 on Monday. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 372 fresh COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur 238, Ludhiana 226, Mohali and SBS Nagar 164 each and Amritsar 147. The recovery number reached 1,81,532 after another 1,399 coronavirus patients were released after recovering, the bulletin said. There are 26 critical COVID-19 patients who are fan-supported while 258 are oxygen-supported, he said. A total of 53,93,825 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, he said. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu instructed all civilian surgeons to motivate COVID-19 patients for early treatment at health facilities. In an official statement here, the minister said it was found that in 77.90% of COVID-19 cases, patients visit hospitals with severe symptoms at a late stage, which is a major cause of the high fatality rate of the state. (With contributions from agencies) Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

