Delhi court sends TMC leader’s brother to 6-day detention at coal mine

New Delhi [India], 16 March (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Vikas Mishra, the brother of Trinamool (TMC) Congress leader Vinay Mishra, to six days in custody in connection with coal mining fraud.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Ajay Gulati said that “interrogation with the guardian of the accused Vikas Mishra is necessary to uncover the plot, to track the proceeds of crime and to confront the accused with other witnesses, documents, evidence “.
“In these circumstances, the accused Vikas Mishra returns to six days of police detention from today. ED will receive the medical examination of the accused performed every 24 hours during the period he remains in detention. If the medical examination reveals, the food of the accused will “According to medical advice. The accused will appear before the relevant court on March 22,” he said.
Public Prosecutor Lawyer NK Matta, who represented ED, requested detention on behalf of Mishra and submitted that the statements of various witnesses had been recorded during the investigation and incriminating evidence had been gathered against the accused.
Mishra’s statement was also recorded during the investigation on 25 February and 15 March.
Matta also stated that the accused did not cooperate with the investigation and failed to reveal relevant facts in his statements.
He said that the interrogation of the accused’s custody is essential to further define the role of the various other persons who facilitated the money laundering offense, to determine the entire modus operandi, to confront the accused with documents / evidence recorded with witnesses and evidence collected so far.
According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 27, 2020, a case was filed by the CBI, Kolkata v. Amit Kumar Dhar, then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL; Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area; Tanmay Das, Chief Insurance Officer, ECL Asansol; Dhananjay Rai, ECL Security Zone Inspector; Debashish Mukerjee, Head of Security, Kajora area, ECL; Anup Majee @ Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and private unknown persons for allegedly committing the offense various sections of IPC and Corruption Prevention Act.
ED explained in detail in the request that the investigation was taken to find the proceeds of crime after it was discovered that “large proceeds of crime” had been generated and cleared as a result of illegal coal mining. (ANI)
