COVID-19: Kuwait sees increase in cases, deaths despite partial curfew





On Monday, Kuwait recorded 1,322 cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths. The percentage of cases in the trials conducted increased to 18.09 per cent while 7,365 stupas were conducted.

Image credit: Granted

Kuwait City: During the weekly meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, the Kuwaiti government announced that the country was witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, despite the 12-hour partial curfew imposed over a week ago. Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah, stated during the meeting that the number of inpatients and intensive care unit (ICU) has also increased. On Monday, Kuwait recorded 1,322 cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths. The percentage of cases in the trials conducted increased to 18.09 per cent while 7,365 stupas were conducted. In addition, the Ministry of Health reported that there are 219 patients in the ICU, the highest level of utilization since the onset of the pandemic. In an effort to curb the spread, the Minister called on all citizens and residents to adhere to the health measures imposed, including banning rallies and wearing the mask in public. The Minister also urged all citizens and residents who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to register through the website of the Ministry of Health. Partial fencing As of March 7, Kuwait has implemented a partial curfew from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a period of one month. The decision came as Kuwait saw an increase in cases, with March 4 being the highest day so far of registered cases with 1,716 reported in 24 hours. All restaurants and cafes have been closed since February 22 as a mechanism to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The ban on non-Kuwaiti passengers entering Kuwait is also still in force after it was implemented on 7 February. Increase in cases Two weeks ago, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released an information bulletin advising travelers not to travel to Kuwait and raised the country’s COVID-19 risk factor to level 4. Between December and February, cases increased by about 220 percent and the total number of cases registered in February was 25,959 compared to December where the total number of cases was 7,949.

