The film counts on the legacy of the war in BosniaExBulletin

When a violent ethnic conflict erupted in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992, writer-director Jasmila Zbanic was a teenager in Sarajevo, where she would spend the next three years living under siege.

The instability and violence of that era would indelibly shape Zbanic’s later work as a filmmaker: In films like Grbavica: The land of my dreams AND For those who can not tell tales, she explored the consequences of the war and the deep wounds she left in the psyche of her country.

Zbanic’s new film, Quo Vadis, Aida?, is its most direct account yet with the legacy of the war in Bosnia. It dramatizes the events of July 1995 in the town of Srebrenica, where more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims, most of them men and boys, were killed by the Bosnian Serb army.

The story is extremely tense, but Zbanic shows it with a lot of compassion and content: No graphic bleeding appears on the screen. Zbanic knows that war films have not given us a lack of destructive images, and here she seeks to convey the dimensions of a historic tragedy, the worst European massacre since World War II without turning violence into spectacle.

Zbanic tells the story from a woman’s point of view. The protagonist is a school teacher from Srebrenica named Aida, played in an excellent performance by Jasna Duricic. She now works as a translator for Dutch peacekeepers assigned by the United Nations to defend the city. Aida’s work gives her early access to key information, and it is through her eyes and ears that we learn that UN forces are much larger and will not be able to keep the advance of Serb troops from taking Srebrenica.

And so thousands of civilians leave the city and head for a base near the UN, where some manage to take shelter inside and others are forced to wait outside in the hot July sun. Aida’s badge allows her to move freely around the complex, and for most of the film, shot rapidly by cinematographer Christine A. Maier, the camera races to keep up with her as she hits from one task to another. In one scene, Aida translates for the injured refugees; in another, she is begging blue helmeted UN soldiers to leave her husband and son inside the base safely.

It was not long before Serb troops appeared at the UN base, claiming they were looking for hidden Muslim soldiers. Soon they start dividing everyone by gender and forcing them on buses, claiming they will be transported to a safe place.

We now know the result from real life, a tragic outcome that could have been very different if the peacekeepers were on foot and Quo Vadis, Aida? is a cursing portrait not only of the Serbian army, but also of the Dutch UN soldiers for failing to stand against them and for the United Nations itself, which tried to remain “neutral” in a politically humanitarian situation.

Latin phrase quo vadis? which means “Where are you going?” is a reference to an apocryphal New Testament story of how the apostle Peter left Rome but ultimately got the courage to return and face his death by crucifixion. Quo Vadis, Aida? is thus an apt title for the story of a woman who is constantly on the move in impossible circumstances.

uricic plays Aida with a combination of sharp intelligence and harsh maternal instinct. Because of her position, Aida knows almost no one else that the situation is dire. Zbanic does not judge Aida for doing what anyone can do, using her approach and her connections to try and save her family from a terrible fate.

But what makes the film remarkable is that although it remains strongly focused on Aida, he never forgets the other stories that unfold around her. Zbanic may not do all the justice, of course, but there is sharp humanity in the details she tells us, whether it is about a couple doing impulsively while the people around them are sleeping, or a hungry crowd catching in bread and chocolate box being distributed. These may be simple, universal acts of survival, but no less than everything else we see in this heartwarming movie, they deserve to be remembered.